"Not Just a Girl" will begin streaming on Netflix on July 26, the same day Twain will digitally release a compilation album, also called "Not Just a Girl (The Highlights)"

Let’s go, girls!

Shania Twain is coming to Netflix.

The first teaser for Twain’s documentary “Not Just a Girl” came out Wednesday and includes music video clips, concert and archival footage, along with new interviews that highlight Twain’s legacy and storied career.

“Not Just a Girl” will begin streaming on Netflix on July 26, the same day Twain will digitally release a compilation album, also called “Not Just a Girl (The Highlights).”

“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary,” Twain said in the documentary. “You gotta be brave.”



The documentary, which is named after a song on the album, follows Twain’s life from her meager childhood in Ontario to Nashville and meeting her onetime husband/producer Mutt Lange. Directed by Joss Crowley, the movie also includes studio session footage, relays her high-profile divorce from Lange and following marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud three years later, as well as her struggles with her voice. Twain began struggling with her voice after contracting Lyme disease in 2003.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” she says in the trailer. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”

Other celebrities who talk about Twain in the film are Lionel Richie, Avril Lavigne, Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo and Orville Peck while others, including Taylor Swift participate via video.

In addition, Twain says she is finishing her album, and she thinks fans will enjoy it.