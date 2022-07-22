WATCH: Chapel Hart Earns Opry Debut Invitation, Dolly Parton Praise Following Viral AGT Performance

Chapel Hart suggested a duet with other trios including Lady A, Pistol Annies, The Chicks and Essex County

Country trio Chapel Hart wowed “America’s Got Talent” judges this week with their Dolly Parton- inspired “You Can Have Him, Joleen,” so much so that they earned a coveted Golden Buzzer.

Thursday, the rest of the country started catching on to what Nashville insiders have known for a long time. In fact, the women repeatedly wondered if “this is real life.”

Chapel Hart shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Dolly Parton, suggested a slate of duets with fellow country trios and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut.

Here’s a round-up of how the day unfolded.

When trio – comprised of sisters Danica and Devlyn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle – learned they had shot to the top of iTunes, they excitedly joked that fans were trying to give them a heart attack.

“🤯 Y’all really tryna give ya girls a heart attack!! Not #1 on iTunes?!?!?” they said.

🤯 Y’all really tryna give ya girls a heart attack!! Not #1 on iTunes?!?!? pic.twitter.com/q4vE7Mh93G — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) July 20, 2022

When Parton tweeted about them, they said they needed a mortician “cause we just died a little bit.”

🎺🎺Here ye! Here ye! The 👑QUEEN👑 has spoken!!! And can somebody call the mortician cause we just died a little bit 🫠🥹😭😆

🎺🎺Here ye! Here ye! The 👑QUEEN👑 has spoken!!! And can somebody call the mortician cause we just died a little bit 🫠🥹😭😆 https://t.co/bdEc7ARIGp — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) July 20, 2022

Then members floated the idea that the only thing that would make the day better was an invitation to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

That dream came through, too.

“🥹🥹🥹 IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! We graciously accept…as soon as we pick our jaws up off of the floor 😭😭😭” they said.

🥹🥹🥹 IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! We graciously accept…as soon as we pick our jaws up off of the floor 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AvJbWQlIRe — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) July 21, 2022

“Y’all, life is not real right now,” said Danica Hart on Instagram. “Thank you so much to the Grand Ole Opry and all the people out there supporting us and backing us and championing behind us.”

Trea Swindle added: “I can’t make words.”

Later they suggested collaborations and floated the idea of singing with other country trios including Pistol Annies, Lady A, The Chicks and Essex County.

“So we’ve been tossing around the idea of collaborations with other trios cuz 3s the magic number✨like with @ladya @thechicks @PistolAnnies @essex_countyUK Any suggestions? Guess you could call it a #SexySextet 😏”

