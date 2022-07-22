CMT Next Women of Country Reveal Two Nashville Showcases

“CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Classes of 2021 & 2022, presented by CMT Night Out Nashville and Change The Conversation,” is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday, Sept. 28 at City Winery Nashville.

CMT’s Next Women of Country is coming to Nashville’s City Winery in August and September.

“CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Classes of 2021 & 2022, presented by CMT Night Out Nashville and Change The Conversation,” is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday, Sept. 28 at City Winery Nashville.

The fan-focused showcases will spotlight female artists from the last two franchise classes. CMT’s Leslie Fram and country singer Jessie James Decker will co-host the first CMT Night Out Nashville showcase. The event will feature performances in the round from Callista Clark, Camille Parker, Hannah Dasher, Jenna Paulette, Julia Cole, Laci Kaye Booth, Lily Rose, Reyna Roberts and Tenille Arts. Decker will also perform. Tickets are on sale now at citywinery.com/nashville.

Performers and tickets for the Sept. 28 concert will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate some of the amazing artists recently inducted into our ‘Next Women of Country’ franchise as part of our new ‘Night Out Nashville’ series,” said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, CMT. “Our upcoming showcases are perfect examples of the opportunities we aim to create and support for these incredibly talented artists throughout the year. We hope everyone will join us in supporting these incredible women from our 2021 and 2022 classes who all have amazing things on the horizon.”

CMT launched its “Next Women of Country” campaign in 2013 as a meaningful effort to support developing female talent in a male-dominated format. Next Women of Country continues to grow and has showcased emerging female artists across all CMT screens, including CMT, CMT Music, PlutoTV’s ‘CMT Equal Play’ channel, CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com, various CMT Digital series, cross-promotional opportunities for Paramount Global’s MTV Entertainment Group brands with live events, the Times Square NYC Billboard and more.

The program also extended to seven national tours headlined by female format leaders Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, with Maddie & Tae anchoring the upcoming tour. As of January 2022, a total of 95 female acts have been named to the program, including alumni of the franchise who have succeeded in making a name for themselves in the business. Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and Tenille Arts are all part of the program.

“We’d like to thank our partners at City Winery Nashville and Change The Conversation who share our mission of supporting female artists, and a special thank you to the incredible Jessie James Decker who will both co-host and perform, as she continues to be one of the biggest champions of the NWOC franchise,” Fram said. “(Jessie) is always looking for opportunities to lift her fellow female contemporaries every chance she gets.”

For updates and to join the conversation, visit NextWomen.CMT.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok and use #CMTNextWomen to join the conversation.