Lauren Alaina Inks New Record Deal – and It’s Big

Lauren Alaina has a new record label home. After parting ways with Universal Music Nashville, where she had been signed since she was a teenager, Alaina revealed Monday that she is now a Big Loud Records recording artist.

“I got a label that matches my personality: big, loud, and country,” Alaina told Billboard, calling Big Loud her “dream label.” “I really want to tap into my country roots. I don’t think people remember like how Southern I am… I’m a country girl through and through.”

This isn’t the first time Alaina has worked with Big Loud. The Georgia native teamed with Big Loud artist Hardy for their hit “One Beer” with Devin Dawson.

“We feel like Lauren is absolutely one of the best vocalists, male or female, in this town,” Big Loud CEO/Partner Seth England told Billboard. “Certainly, she’s had success, but we humbly think she has barely scratched the surface of what we think we can do together. Lauren Alaina deserves to be, in my opinion, on the same pedestal as Carrie Underwood, and it’s our job to help her find that mode.”

Big Loud Records is also home to Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Chris Lane and more. Alaina currently has a duet on country radio with Lane, “Dancin’ In The Moonlight.”

In addition to her thriving music career, Alaina is building her brand in pop culture. The Grand Ole Opry member recently appeared on CBS’ “Beyond The Edge” and ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” She is the celebrity brand ambassador for Maurices, an Amazon best-selling author and starred in a Hallmark movie.

“(I want to) make music that I’m really proud of with a team that I’m really proud of,” she said in a statement. “I want to do as much as I can do in the next 10 years. And I’d probably like to also get married and have some kids. So, I want to be able to balance all of that in the next 10 years. I think it’s gonna be the biggest 10-year span of my life so far.”