Pics: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and Sons Make Memories at Dollywood

Carrie Underwood and her family just spent a few days at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Underwood took to social media to rave about the experience.
The country singer and her retired hockey star husband took their young sons to frolic at Dolly Parton’s euphonious theme park at the foot of the Smoky Mountains. Underwood posted a series of photos including one of her and Fisher posing in front of a cluster of Dollywood signs, some sweet father/son snaps of them on rides including Mystery Mine, there was a picture of ducks and even a frame of one of her boys sleeping on Fisher’s lap while they were riding Dollywood’s famed train.
“We spent a few days @dollywood recently and I feel the need to share!” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “What an amazing experience! We didn’t know what to expect, but our time there was beyond amazing! Everyone was so friendly and helpful and the kiddos had a blast riding all the rides! I think this is going to become an annual thing for the Fisher clan! Thanks #Dollywood for the fun times and the memories! We’ll see you again soon! ☺️❤️❤️”
However, those who have been to the East Tennessee theme park know that if you enter the park, the beloved cinnamon bread is a must. The line for the sweet and sticky trat often snakes out of the park’s grist mill and onto the sidewalk in front of the ice cream store. Did the health-conscious Underwood partake? She didn’t confirm, but she did post a picture of the cinnamon bread sign.
The downtime is hard-earned for Underwood who recently released her new album “Denim & Rhinestones” and has a tour scheduled to launch this fall.
“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” said Underwood in a statement. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
Tickets for the concerts are on sale now. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. For more information, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Underwood will donate $1 from each ticket sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), established after 9/11 to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and is committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.
THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR
DATE CITY VENUE
October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
November 2, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center
November 3, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
November 12, 2022 Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center
November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
November 15, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena
November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
2023
February 2, 2023 Miami, FL FTX Arena
February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
February 10, 2023 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
February 11, 2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
February 14, 2023 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
February 15, 2023 Washington DC Capital One Arena
February 17, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden
February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
February 21, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 16, 2023 Portland, OR MODA Center
March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena