Pics: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and Sons Make Memories at Dollywood

Carrie Underwood says Dollywood "is going to become an annual thing for the Fisher clan."

Carrie Underwood and her family just spent a few days at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Underwood took to social media to rave about the experience.

The country singer and her retired hockey star husband took their young sons to frolic at Dolly Parton’s euphonious theme park at the foot of the Smoky Mountains. Underwood posted a series of photos including one of her and Fisher posing in front of a cluster of Dollywood signs, some sweet father/son snaps of them on rides including Mystery Mine, there was a picture of ducks and even a frame of one of her boys sleeping on Fisher’s lap while they were riding Dollywood’s famed train.

“We spent a few days @dollywood recently and I feel the need to share!” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “What an amazing experience! We didn’t know what to expect, but our time there was beyond amazing! Everyone was so friendly and helpful and the kiddos had a blast riding all the rides! I think this is going to become an annual thing for the Fisher clan! Thanks #Dollywood for the fun times and the memories! We’ll see you again soon! ☺️❤️❤️”

However, those who have been to the East Tennessee theme park know that if you enter the park, the beloved cinnamon bread is a must. The line for the sweet and sticky trat often snakes out of the park’s grist mill and onto the sidewalk in front of the ice cream store. Did the health-conscious Underwood partake? She didn’t confirm, but she did post a picture of the cinnamon bread sign.

The downtime is hard-earned for Underwood who recently released her new album “Denim & Rhinestones” and has a tour scheduled to launch this fall.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” said Underwood in a statement. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Tickets for the concerts are on sale now. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. For more information, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Underwood will donate $1 from each ticket sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), established after 9/11 to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and is committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.

THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR

DATE CITY VENUE

October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

November 2, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 3, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

November 12, 2022 Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center

November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

November 15, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena

November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

2023

February 2, 2023 Miami, FL FTX Arena

February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

February 10, 2023 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

February 11, 2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14, 2023 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

February 15, 2023 Washington DC Capital One Arena

February 17, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden

February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 21, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 16, 2023 Portland, OR MODA Center

March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena