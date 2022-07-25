Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”

With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”

With a simple acoustic guitar backing her soaring voice, Ballerini delivers the classic with elegance in a head-turning sequined ensemble. Ballerini lures listeners in during the mid-tempo introduction, as she conveys the reflective love story.

feeding into the elvis mania with this tribute from a few years back ✨which brings me to…what song should i cover on TOUR?! pic.twitter.com/kQaIncbGbm — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 23, 2022

“Maybe I didn’t treat you | Quite as good as I should have | Maybe I didn’t love you | Quite as often as I could have | Little things I should have said and done | I just never took the time,” she sings while displaying her cross-country sound. “You were always on my mind| You were always on my mind | Maybe I didn’t hold you | All those lonely, lonely times | And I guess I never told you | I’m so happy that you’re mine | If I made you feel second best | Girl, I’m so sorry I was blind.”

As the chart-topping artist flawlessly tackles the catchy chorus, the intimate audience gave Ballerini a nod of approval with an explosive round of applause. Pop artist B.J. Thomas initially released the track as a single.

The song did not reach success until Presley recorded the hit in March of 1972, following his public separation from his wife Priscilla. The world-renowned cover lives on his critically acclaimed record, “Separate Ways.” Following the release, the thought-provoking melody graced the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and has gone down in history as one of Presley’s most notable songs in his impressive repertoire.

Since the King made waves in the early ’70s, several other musicians such as John Wesley Ryles, Willie Nelson, Jonny Cash, The Pet Shop Boys, and even Alvin and the Chipmunks took a shot at the fan-favorite tune.

Country music fans instantly fired back with song requests and artist recommendations. The star-studded list already includes – Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Carole King, and more.

On Friday (July 22) Ballerini announced that she will be hitting the road for a 10-night-only headlining tour to promote her forthcoming record, “Subject to Change.” Just a day after the release of her fifth studio album on Sept. 23, the songstress will kick off the trek in the big apple at Radio City Music Hall.

Ballerini is expected to hit iconic venues in Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Philadelphia, and more. The must-see show will wrap in mid-October in Mashantucket, CT. The ’90s country-infused set list will include her breezy anthem “HEARTFIRST,” and wild west single, “Love Is a Cowboy.” Tickets to Ballerini’s tour will go on sale to the general public on July 29 at 10 AM local time, here.

Kelsea Ballerini’s 2022 Heartfirst Tour Dates:

Sept. 24 — New York City @ Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Sept. 28 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 1 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 3 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Oct. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Oct. 14 — Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premiere Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino