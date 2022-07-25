Music

Scotty McCreery Nabs Two-Week No. 1 with George Strait-Inspired “Damn Strait”

Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote "Damn Strait," which name drops George Strait songs throughout.
Scotty McCreery received George Strait’s stamp of approval for his song “Damn Strait.” Now, the song has achieved ultimate acceptance at country radio.

“Damn Strait” just became McCreery’s fifth No. 1 hit and a two-week chart-topper on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

McCreery is the first artist in the history of Triple Tigers Records to score five consecutive No. 1 hits.

