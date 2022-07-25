Scotty McCreery Nabs Two-Week No. 1 with George Strait-Inspired “Damn Strait”

</noscript> </div>

Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote “Damn Strait,” which name drops George Strait songs throughout.

“Damn Strait” is McCreery’s fastest climbing song on country radio charts since “Love You This Big” immediately following his “American Idol” win a decade ago.

“He’s the King of Country Music,” McCreery said of Strait. “Hopefully, he enjoys this one if he hears it because I sure love singing it. It’s an ode to him all about (his) classic country heartbreak songs. I’m sure he’s heard tribute songs before. For me, what’s not to love? He’s the King. I sure hope he likes it.”

McCreery is about to have more on his plate than a No. 1 song. The singer and his wife Gabi are expecting their first baby – a son – this fall.

The country singer told People he was looking forward to being a boy dad.

“I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there,” Scotty said. “Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”

Now, McCreery can’t wait to teach his son all about sports.

“I grew up playing sports, so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great].”