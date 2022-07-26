Music

MTV VMA Nominees Revealed – See the Complete List

Kacey Musgraves is included, and Taylor Swift is among the top nominees
by 1h ago

MTV unveiled the highly-anticipated nominations for the 2022 “VMAs,” and Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves are among the show’s multiple nominees.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X are named in seven categories to make them the evening’s top nominees. Doja Cat and Harry Styles each have six, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd weighed in with five nods.

Musgraves, who is up for two awards, is the lone nominee currently considered contemporary country music. Swift’s “All Too Well,” from the rerelease of her album “Red,” is pitted against Musgraves’ “star crossed” in the Best Longform Video category.

The 2022 “VMAs” will air live Sunday, 8 PM ET/PT, Aug. 28, from New Jersey’s Prudential Center across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms, including The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

As of today, fans can vote for their favorite videos across 22 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” and two all-new categories, “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance,” by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19. Voting for “Best New Artist,” presented by EXTRA® Gum, will be through the show on Sunday, Aug. 28. Nominations for social categories including “Group of the Year” and “Song of Summer” will be announced in the coming weeks.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.