Kane Brown Treats His Wife And Daughter To A “Family Fair Day”

Kane Brown is currently on a ride of a lifetime, with his music career at an all-time high. The country crooner recently took a break from working on his highly anticipated third studio album to surprise his family with a fun-filled fair day.

The platinum-selling artist took to TikTok late Monday (July 25) evening to highlight a sweet moment he shared with his two-year-old daughter Kingsley and wife, Katelyn Brown. Within the short video, Brown flexes his basketball skills as he tirelessly tries to win a prize for his little girl. After slam dunking the ball into the basket, the “Heaven” singer helped his daughter pick out a stuffed animal from a wide selection of toys.

With a smile ear to ear, Kingsley chose a massive horse to carry home. The pure father-daughter interaction instantly went viral, as it raked in 589.6K views and 65.7K likes in less than 24 hours. While many fans pointed out his parenting skills, several others praised his latest single, “Grand.” The country-pop tune served as the soundtrack to the heartwarming video.

“The best dad award goes to Kane!” gushed a follower. “’Grand’ has been on repeat for the past two days 🔥 It might be my favorite @Kanebrown song right now. Keep doing your thing man,” added a loyal listener.

Although Katelyn did not promote “Grand” in her recent TikTok, she revealed other magical moments from the same day at the Porter County Fair to Brent Morgan’s rendition of “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

Brown captured Katelyn holding Kingsley tight down the colorful fun slide, fearlessly riding a mini roller coaster, and hopping on board a train.

The family bonding day followed his headlining performance at the summer affair on Thursday, July 21, with special guests Restless Road. The hitmaker is currently making stops at famed festivals nationwide, before he embarks on his international trek on Sept. 17. The Drunk on Dreaming Tour will mark Brown’s first time performing in Australia and New Zealand. Throughout the long-awaited run – Chris Lane, Restless Road, Blanco Brown, and Jessie James Decker will make special appearances.

Brown is expected to deliver tracks from his forthcoming record, “Different Man,” which is set to drop on Sept. 9.

The collection will consist of 17 songs, including top-five and climbing smash single “Like I Love Country Music,” “Whiskey Sour,” No.1 hit “One Mississippi,” “Leave You Alone,” and twelve unreleased anthems.

The Andrew Goldstein-produced single “Grand” was penned by Brown, Kameron Alexander, and frequent collaborator Mike Posner. Throughout the tune that serves as a sneak peek into the stream-worthy project, Brown counts his blessings and pinpoints the obstacles he once faced while chasing his country music dream. Not only does this beat-driven melody display his award-winning country-pop vocals, but it also shines a light on his refreshing take on trap music.

I had thoughts of superstardom, singin’ in the mirror | I was flossin’, swear that I saw this | Remember when I couldn’t stand it, now I got the posture (Yeah) | Finally threw a pair of dice, call me Frankie Scoblete | All just to see your hands jumpin’ at the concert, yeah,” sings Brown before breaking into the chorus. “Ain’t life grand? | Only ones I keep around me is my fam | No coincidence, it’s always been the plan | And I always keep it trilly with the fans Oh, ain’t life grand? | And I love a little whiskey in my hand | Make it disappear then reappear again| Matter fact, I never want this life to end |Until the end (Yeah).”

“Grand” will also appear on “Different Man,” which will follow his 2018 critically acclaimed album, “Experiment,” and 13-week-charting self-titled record, “Kane Brown” in 2016. The music video for “Grand” will drop tonight, Tuesday, July 26, at 8:00 PM CST.