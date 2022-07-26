Dolly Parton Responds To The “Country Goes Reggae” Remix Of “Two Doors Down”

Dolly Parton is one of many household names that recently placed a tropical twist on a classic track. The platinum-selling performer joined forces with world-renowned Jamaican musicians – Positive Vibrations – to turn her 1978 smash hit “Two Doors Down” into a breezy melody.

The reimagined reggae song infused with quick tempo beats and vibrant horns lives on a new collection titled, “Country Goes Reggae.” The smooth island-inspired single is one of the 11 tunes on the project that was released on July 22. Parton took to Twitter late Monday (July 25) evening to express her excitement about the collaboration and to highlight the gifted entertainers behind Positive Vibrations.

To say that I'm proud of the Country Goes Reggae album with Positive Vibrations would be, certainly, an understatement. So many wonderful artists, so many wonderful songs and such great arrangements! pic.twitter.com/GrlmifRq9B — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 26, 2022

“To say that I’m proud of the Country Goes Reggae album with Positive Vibrations would be, certainly, an understatement. So many wonderful artists, so many wonderful songs and such a great arrangements!” shared Parton. “I know people will be loving this album forever, and I truly hope that you enjoy my song ’Two Doors Down,'” she added.

Country music fans fired back with positive praise.

“This is superb. Loving it,” shared a follower. “Positive Dolly Vibrations! What a great vocal!!” said another.

Parton’s original “Two Doors Down” served as the second single from her critically acclaimed record, “Here You Come Again.” The powerhouse vocalist and savvy songwriter penned the famed lyrics when she was once feeling down in the dumps. In her 2020 hardcover “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” she explained the inspiration behind the storyline.

