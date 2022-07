Dolly Parton Responds To The “Country Goes Reggae” Remix Of “Two Doors Down”

Dolly Parton is one of many household names that recently placed a tropical twist on a classic track. The platinum-selling performer joined forces with world-renowned Jamaican musicians – Positive Vibrations – to turn her 1978 smash hit “Two Doors Down” into a breezy melody.

The reimagined reggae song infused with quick tempo beats and vibrant horns lives on a new collection titled, “Country Goes Reggae.” The smooth island-inspired single is one of the 11 tunes on the project that was released on July 22. Parton took to Twitter late Monday (July 25) evening to express her excitement about the collaboration and to highlight the gifted entertainers behind Positive Vibrations.

To say that I'm proud of the Country Goes Reggae album with Positive Vibrations would be, certainly, an understatement. So many wonderful artists, so many wonderful songs and such great arrangements! pic.twitter.com/GrlmifRq9B — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 26, 2022

“To say that I’m proud of the Country Goes Reggae album with Positive Vibrations would be, certainly, an understatement. So many wonderful artists, so many wonderful songs and such a great arrangements!” shared Parton. “I know people will be loving this album forever, and I truly hope that you enjoy my song ’Two Doors Down,'” she added.

Country music fans fired back with positive praise.

“This is superb. Loving it,” shared a follower. “Positive Dolly Vibrations! What a great vocal!!” said another.

Parton’s original “Two Doors Down” served as the second single from her critically acclaimed record, “Here You Come Again.” The powerhouse vocalist and savvy songwriter penned the famed lyrics when she was once feeling down in the dumps. In her 2020 hardcover “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” she explained the inspiration behind the storyline.



Within the pages of the chart-topping novel, Parton revealed that she was on a “liquid protein” diet. The songstress continued to declare that she stayed back from dinner, while her band mingled over delectable “fried clams” at a Howard Johnson hotel.

“The band was down there in the restaurant. I could hear them laughing and talking. I was in my room, because I couldn’t go down there and eat. I remember just feeling so sorry for myself in this lonely-a*s room while they were having a party,” Parton wrote. “Well, I can’t eat. I can’t just sit here and feel sorry for myself. Why don’t I just write a song?”

That very night, the narrative about a woman rebounding with a man at a party “Two Doors Down” was born. Despite the apprehensive tale, Positive Vibrations managed to place a happy-go-lucky flair on the piece with lively musical elements. The swing-worthy beat is destined to be played on summer playlists nationwide.

Other fan-favorite tunes on the album include — “Eyes on You” featuring Chase Rice, Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To,” “Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith, Alexandra Kay’s “Ready To Run,” “I Like the Sound of That” by Rascal Flatts and more. Producers Christian and Frank Berman [The Berman Brothers] and Ron Oehl came up with the idea on a trip to Negril, Jamaica in 2019.

“The idea for ’Country Goes Reggae’ came on a trip to Negril, Jamaica in 2019, when the brothers were sitting at a sunset beach bar listening to Reggae classics as a car passed by blasting U.S. Country songs,” said a press release. “The blend of different styles and cultures, they knew the two worlds would blend perfectly together.”

In order to turn their idea into a reality, they paired the best Jamaican musicians and engineers [Positive Vibrations] with the biggest stars in country music. In less than three years, the group created a timeless collection.



1. “Eyes on You” feat. Chase Rice

2.”Make Me Want To” feat. Jimmie Allen

3. “Red Solo Cup” feat. Toby Keith

4. “I Like the Sound of That” feat. Rascal Flatts

5. “Two Doors Down” feat. Dolly Parton

6. “Smile” feat. Uncle Kracker

7. “Things a Man Oughta Know” feat. Lainey Wilson

8. “Boots On” feat. Randy Houser

9. “Pass It on Down” feat. Alabama

10. “Ready to Run” feat. Alexandra Kay

11. “Save It for a Rainy Day” feat. Landon Parker