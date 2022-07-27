Tenille Townes Explains Why BRELAND is the Perfect Duet Partner on “Shared Walls”

With a new music video for “Shared Walls” with BRELAND, a new EP, an upcoming tour and the top nominee at the Canadian Country Music Awards, Tenille Townes is making the most of her 2022.
“It’s been so great to be back out on the road and just doing the thing I really like to do,” Townes said. “I’m having a great time. I’m excited for a summer and fall of live musical experiences and playing a collection of new songs.”
Townes’ new EP Masquerades was released in April and includes her Wrabel duet “When You Need It” as well as her collaboration with BRELAND “Shared Walls.” The Canadian said she sent “Shared Walls” to BRELAND with a note reading, “Will you be my neighbor?” He sent his vocal back immediately.