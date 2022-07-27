Eric Church Celebrates 11 Year Anniversary Of Chart-Topping Album “Chief”

It has been officially 11 years since country music star Eric Church released his third studio album, “Chief.” The platinum-selling performer took to social media on Tuesday (July 26) to honor the collection that changed the trajectory of his music career.
Church broke into the genre with his 2006 debut record “Sinners Like Me,” placing his name on the map with tracks “How ’Bout You,” “Guys Like Me,” and “Two Pink Lines.” The country outlaw star kept up the positive momentum with his critically acclaimed LP, “Carolina.” However, it wasn’t until his 11-song collection “Chief” in 2011 that he reached maximum stardom.
“11 years of Chief…. what’s your favorite song on the album?” wrote Church alongside a video featuring the cover art.
His devoted fan base the “Church Choir” was quick to respond, as they rattled off tracks from the fan-favorite collection. The catalog includes smash hits such as – “Drink In My Hand,” “Springsteen,” “Like Jesus Does,” “Over When It’s Over,” “I’m Gettin’ Stoned,” and more.
“I absolutely love every song on the ’Chief’ album. One of my favorite albums. Happy 11 years of Chief❤️❤️,” said a follower. “’Springsteen’ hands down. One of the first country songs I’ve heard. Been hooked on country ever since. Thank you for the memories,” said another.
Church sold 144,990 “Chief” albums and scored the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Country and Top 200 charts. In 2011, the well-rounded record was the second highest-selling behind Brad Paisley. Church received his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album for “Chief” as well. Within the same year, the Academy of Country Music dubbed him as the “Top New Solo Vocalist.”
Following the release, the megastar told the Tallahassee Democrat that he reached a whole new demographic with “Chief” and grew his supportive community.
“We were in the top-album-of-the-year lists in Rolling Stone, Spin, and on NPR,” Church recalled in 2012 to the publication. “I was surprised but happy. It’s gratifying for me because it’s breaking down genres. We’re reaching people who don’t normally listen to country.”