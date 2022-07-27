Music

Carly Pearce Talks Fan Interaction That Left Her Feeling Empowered

Carly Pearce may not be the most tatted country star in the genre, but she is secretly inked with nearly a dozen meaningful messages. Pearce understands first-hand the significance a tattoo could hold. The “What He Didn’t Do” singer recently caught up with Big Machine Label Group to reminisce on a specific moment when she recognized the weight of her words and the power of music.

The hitmaker told BMLG that she was once approached by a fan who had a verse from her single “It Won’t Always Be Like This” marked on his body. Pearce penned the mid-tempo track with critically acclaimed songwriters Natalie Hemby and Sam Ellis for her 2020 self-titled sophomore album. The heavy lyrics within “It Won’t Always Be Like This” serve as a message to her younger self.

Pearce said that the devoted listener pulled a snippet from the second stanza, where she calls out her 22-year-old self for playing the comparison game while chasing her country music dream in Nashville.

