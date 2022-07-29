Country Music Festivals 2022-2023: A Comprehensive Guide

From camping and beaches to racetracks, country music is coming to a town near you.

Summer isn’t the only season for country music festivals – they go year-round. If you can’t wait to load up your tent, a cooler and a camping stove and journey to enjoy your favorite country music artist under the stars, CMT can help. Our team compiled this comprehensive list of festivals to help you decide which road trip you can’t live without.

Watershed Country Music Festival 2022

Date: July 29-31, 2022

Location: The Gorge in George, WA

Price: Sold out

Headliners: Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown

Website: watershedfest.com

Watershed Country Music Festival is a popular three-day camping event in the Northwest that attracted 25,000 country music fans in 2021. A favorite for its milder climate and picturesque backdrop, Watershed hosts an array of contemporary country talent ranging from arena headliners to viral stars.

Oregon Jamboree Music Festival

Date: July 29-31, 2022

Location: 1000 18th Avenue Sweet Home, OR 97386

Price: Daily admission is $160 per day and multi-day is $225

Headliners: Old Dominion, Trace Adkins and Miranda Lambert

Website: oregonjamboree.com

The Oregon Jamboree is nestled in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains on more than 20 acres in a park-like setting. There are two stages and room for RVs, camping, vendors, food, beer, wine gardens and more.



WE Fest 2022

Date: Aug. 4-6, 2022

Location: Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

Price: Starts at $129

Headliners: Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan

Website: wefest.com

Approximately 80,000 raucous country fans descend on Detroit Lakes at this adults-only weekend of country music reverie. There are 10 campgrounds to choose from at this event, which dates back to 1983.

Windy City Smokeout

Date: Aug.4-7, 2022

Location: Chicago, IL

Price: Starts at $44.95

Headliners: Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt and Miranda Lambert

Website: www.windycitysmokeout.com

Windy City Smokeout combines country music, barbecue, and craft beer for a memorable summer weekend in Chicago. The outdoor festival takes place at the United Center, with a varied lineup of up-and-coming artists and superstars.

Rock the South 2022

Date: Aug. 5-6, 2022

Location: Cullman, AL

Price: Starts at $139.99

Headliners: Morgan Wallen, Alabama

Website: www.rockthesouth.com

Rock the South was founded in 2011 as a way to raise money for local communities that were devastated by tornados. It was intended to be a one-time event but has grown to be an annual celebration that includes major country stars, legacy acts, and offers camping and space for RVs.

TidalWave Music Festival 2022

Date: Aug. 12-14, 2022

Location: Atlantic City, NJ

Price: Starts at $269

Headliners: Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley

Website: tidalwavefest.com

Last summer, the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival debuted in Atlantic City Beach, New Jersey, and it has become an annual event.

“TidalWave Music Festival is an experience we’ve been curating for a long time,” said Brian O’Connell, President of Country Touring at Live Nation. “We knew we wanted to bring our country music festival concept to the North East coast, but the location had to be just right. The perfect spot by the ocean in Atlantic City. We can’t wait until next summer to bring these world-class acts alongside a tailor-made festival experience.”

Neon Nights 2022

Dates: Aug. 12-13, 2022

Location: North Lawrence, OH

Price: Starts at $89.99

Headliners: Alabama, Hank Williams, Jr.

Website: www.theneonnights.com

Neon Nights is a 2-day music festival established for fans to experience country music in a festival setting with friends focusing on good times and a great price.

Grand Country Nights

Dates: Aug. 12-13

Location: Hinckley, MN

Price: Starts at $99

Headliners: Brothers Osborne, Big & Rich

Website: grandcasinomn.com

Grand Country Nights Festival will take over Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater with headliners Brothers Osborne and Big & Rich along with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tyler Rich, Allie Colleen, Tim Montana, Anderson Daniels, Taylor McCall and Mason Dixon Line.

Headwaters Country Jam 2022

Dates: Aug. 18-20, 2022

Location: Three Forks, MT

Price: Starts at $80

Headliners: HARDY, Chris Janson and Lee Brice

Website: headwaterscountryjam.com

Headwaters is a three-day country music festival featuring 20+ bands on two stages, surrounded by Montana’s awe-inspiring landscape.

Bash on the Bay 2022

Dates: Aug. 24-25

Location: Put-In-Bay, OH

Price: From $87

Headliners: Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band

Website: bashonthebay.com

The fifth annual Bash on the Bay is set for Aug. 24-25 at the Put-In-Bay Airport on South Bass Island.

Born & Raised Festival 2022

Dates: Sept. 16-18, 2022

Location: Pryor, Oklahoma

Price: Remaining sets start at $109

Headliners: Brothers Osborne, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Zach Bryan

Website: bornandraisedfestival.com

The inaugural year of the festival also includes onsite camping and glamping. Other performers include Cody Jinks, Tanya Tucker and Margo Price.

Farm Aid

Date: Sept. 24, 2022

Location: Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, N.C.

Price: $75 to $315

Headliners: Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson

Website: farmaid.org

Farm Aid is an all-day festival that combines music, food, and hands-on activities to remind people where food comes from. Since its inception in 1985, Farm Aid has raised more than $64 million to help family farmers thrive all over the country.

Wild Horses

Date: Sept. 24-25

Location: San Diego, Ca

Price: Tickets start at $105

Headliners: Cody Jinks and Midland will be LeAnn Rimes

Website: outriderspresent.com

This West Coast music festival offers a change of pace from many, varying its lineup with Americana acts, country outlaws and contemporary country stars.



Country Thunder Bristol

Dates: Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Price: Tickets start at $130

Headliners: Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Hardy, Lauren Alaina

Website: countrythunder.com

Does anything go together better than country music and race cars?

Goldensky Country Festival

Dates: Oct. 15-16

Location: Sacramento, CA

Price: Weekend passes start at $119.99

Headliners: Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt

Website: goldenskyfestival.com

Goldensky Festival also includes Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Matt Stell and Elvie Shane.

Country Thunder Florida

Dates: Oct. 21-23

Location: Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL

Price: Reserved seating starts at $375

Headliners: Chris Young, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean

Website: countrythunder.com/fl

Country Thunder booms to the sunshine state for a three-day festival with plenty of room for camping and a stellar line-up.

The MusicFest Steamboat

Date: January 7-12, 2023

Location: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Price: MusicFest Package Information, here.

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://reservations.themusicfest.com/

Come January, snowboarders and ski bunnies alike will flock to the picturesque mountains of Steamboat Springs, Colorado to attend the world-renowned MusicFest. After shredding the slopes, ticketholders have the ability to ski right up to the Outdoor mainstage to enjoy music from the hottest names in country. In between sets, fans can participate in the charity poker tournament or enjoy the vast array of outdoor activities like natural hot springs and dog sledding.

Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa

Date: January 19-22, 2023

Location: Riviera Cancun, Mexico

Price: Sunrise Package – $2,262.10 per person / Golf Course – $2,362.50 per person/ Nizuc – $2,498.75 / The Grand At The Moon Palace – $2,704.43 per person / Hilton Cancun – $2,306.40 per person.

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://www.crashmyplaya.com/

For the past seven years, beach bums have jet set to Cancun, Mexico to experience Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa for a 4-night all-inclusive concert vacation. A-listers such as Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, and more have participated in the festive fun. While sipping on margaritas, concert-goers have the chance to kick back poolside, explore Yucatan Peninsula, and party with country superfans.

C2C: Country To Country

Location: London, UK / Glasgow, Scotland / Dublin, Ireland

Date: March 10-12, 2023

Price: $194 – $721

Headliners: Kane Brown – more to be announced.

Website: https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/

C2C: Country To Country is Europe’s leading country music fest created by AEG Europe and SJM Concerts in association with the Country Music Association. Notable names head across the pond to perform in breathtaking venues in London, Glasgow, and Dublin in March. Award-winning musicians Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and more appeared at the 2022 three-day event.

Country Thunder

Location: Canyon Moon Ranch, Florence, AZ

Date: April 13 -16, 2023

Price: $225 – $600 / Limited Glamping $3,500 – 3,800

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://www.countrythunder.com/az

The four-day affair serves as Arizona’s largest country music festival. Fans can drive their RV’s or pitch a tent near the venue to enjoy music from world-class performers. The festival will spotlight fast-rising stars and the biggest names in the industry.

Tortuga Music Festival

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Date: April 14- 16, 2023

Price: To be announced.

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://www.tortugamusicfestival.com/

Country music stars make waves at Tortuga Music Festival each and every year for their jaw-dropping performances. The three-day event is held on the white sand beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With the clear blue ocean as the backdrop, the festival works closely with the Rock The Ocean Foundation to spark awareness for marine conservation.

Old Settler’s Music Festival

Location: Tilmon, TX

Date: April 20-23, 2023

Price: Early bird tickets on sale soon!

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://oldsettlersmusicfest.org/

The Old Settler’s Music Festival has brought bluegrass, country, and Americana music fans together since 1987. As one of Texas’ signature music events, award-winning artists from around the world join forces with local talent to create an intimate and unforgettable experience for ticketholders. Fans have the opportunity to enjoy delectable bites, campfire jam sessions, and crowd-pleasing performances.

Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Location: Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Date: April 28-30, 2023

Price: $359 – $799/ Corral Reserved Seating – $1,999 / Corral Standing Pit – $1,499 / VIP Packages – $2,749/ Gold Rush VIP Package $1,749 / Hi Ho Silver VIP Package – $1,249

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://www.stagecoachfestival.com/

Throughout the years, Stagecoach has become a critically acclaimed country music festival. Notable names in the genre head to the California desert to give the sunshine state a flair of country. Approximately 75,000 fans kick on their cowboy boots to relish in a weekend long festival full of fashion-forward pop-ups, mouthwatering bites, and late night singalongs.

Carolina Country Music Festival

Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Date: June 8-11, 2023

Price: 3 Day General Admission $219 / 4 Day Main Stage VIP – $499/ 4 Day Super VIP – $1,799

Headliners: Morgan Wallen – more to be announced.

Website: https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/

The Carolina Country Music Fest brings more than 30 buzzworthy musicians to their legendary seaside stage. For four-days only, the famed boardwalk becomes the home to some of the biggest country music stars.

CMA Music Festival

Location: Nashville, TN

Date: June 8 -11, 2023

Price: To be announced.

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://cmafest.com/

The CMA Music Festival is one of the largest country music affairs to take over Nashville, Tennessee. The star-studded four-day event presented by the Country Music Association features performances from fast-rising stars to award-winning A-listers. Attendees will receive the full music city experience, as they have the opportunity to meet their favorite musicians, sit in on intimate performances, visit Nashville hot spots, and witness show-stopping acts at the iconic Nissan stadium.

Barefoot Country

Location: Wildwood, New Jersey

Date: June 15-18, 2023

Price: To be announced.

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://barefootcountrymusicfest.com/

There will be a little less fist-pumping and more two-stepping at the highly anticipated four-day Jersey festival. The family-friendly affair will include fan-favorite hitmakers, regional stars, and fast-rising vocalists on five unique stages along the shore. The ultimate summer festival will be in the heart of Wildwood’s fun-filled boardwalk, which includes old-world carnival games and daredevil amusement park rides.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys

Location: Bloomington, IL

Date: June 15-17, 2023

Price: General Admission – $129.99 / VIP Flex Pass – $229.99/ Superfan VIP Pass – $899.99

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://tailgatentallboys.com/

Pour yourself an ice-cold beer because the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival will be heading to Bloomington, IL. The three-day event will include rowdy performances, lip-smacking vendors, and dance-worthy performances from some of Nashville’s hottest vocalists.

Country Summer Music Festival

Location: Santa Rose, CA

Date: June 16-18, 2023

Price: Single Day Pass – $99/ 3 Day Pass – $279/ Single Day Country Club VIP Pass – $119 / 3 Day Country Club VIP Pass – $329 / Single Day VIP – $35 / 3 Day VIP Parking Starting at $90

Headliners: Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Russell Dickerson, JoshTurner, Justin Moore, Ryan Hurd, Rodney Atkins, Jimmie Allen, Tenille Arts, Laney Wilson, Ashley Cooke, Adam Sanders, and Adam Doleac

Website: https://countrysummer.com/

Country music stars will travel to wine country to participate in Northern California’s biggest party. Come June 16, more than 30,000 fans will flock to the vineyards for an unforgettable weekend full of ear-worthy tunes and scenic views. County Summer has been voted Best Annual Festival and Best Music Festival or Series in The Press Democrat Readers’ Choice 2019 awards.

Winstock Country Festival

Location: Winsted, MN

Date: June 16-17, 2023

Price: To be announced.

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://winstockfestival.com/

Winstock Country Festival is organized entirely by volunteers and is one of the most prominent camping concerts around. All proceeds made will benefit and fund private education for students from Winsted and neighboring communities.

Country Fest Wisconsin

Location: Cadott, Wisconsin

Date: June 22-24, 2031

Price: To be announced.

Headliners: Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, LOCASH, Dylan Scott, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Phil Vassar, Jameson Rodgers, Lainey Wilson, Parmelee, Tenille Arts, Little Texas, Priscilla Block, Callista Clark, Frank Ray, Nate Barnes, Ray Fulcher, Dillon Carmichael, Drake Milligan, and more.

Website: https://www.countryfest.com/

Country Fest was founded over 30 years ago and has become the largest country music camping event in the nation. The three-day affair, full of live music, scrumptious cuisine, and charming campgrounds tends to bring back fans each and every year. Country legends like George Strait, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire, Eric Church, Brad Paisley, and Taylor Swift have graced their iconic stage.

Country Jam Colorado

Location: Grand Junction, CO

Date: June 22-24, 2023

Price: To be announced.

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://countryjam.com/

The eye-catching red rocks make the perfect backdrop to a dream-like weekend full of country music. The four-day festival includes performances from 20+ bands and artists on two stages. Hitmakers such as Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Eric Church recently attended the festival and held an ultimate jam session.

Hodag Country Festival

Location: Rhinelander, Wisconsin

Date: July 6 – 8, 2023

Price: $80 – 160 / Skybox Seats go on sale November 1 for $260 – $310

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: http://www.hodag.com/country-music/

The Hodag Country Festival was founded in 1978 and has welcomed notable names in country music since. More than 25,000 country music fans will make their way to northern Wisconsin for a jammed-packed weekend full of live music and fun. The Hodag Country Festival has been featured on Discover Wisconsin and was ranked among the favorite destinations in the picturesque state.

Lakefront Music Fest

Location: Prior Lake, MN

Date: July 14 – 15

Price: $80 – $70

Headliners: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lady A, and more to be announced.

Website: https://www.lakefrontmusicfest.com/

The two-night affair is split between rock and country. Lady A will make a grand appearance at the Minnesota music festival on Saturday night, July 15, and Rockstar Lynyrd Skynyrd will take center stage on Friday. The festival encourages fans to check out the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel or the Dakotah Meadows RV Park for a comfortable place to stay.

Twin Cities Summer Jam

Location: Shakopee, MN

Date: July 20-22, 2023

Price: To be announced.

Headliners: 2023 lineup to be announced.

Website: https://tcsummerjam.com/

The Twin Cities Summer Jam was founded in 2018 and has been booming ever since. The multi-day festival will feature performances from various genres, including country music. The festival hopes fans attend the star-studded event and create a “lifetime of memories.”