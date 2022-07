Amy Grant spent Wednesday night in the hospital and is expected to stay Thursday night for observation and extended care.

Amy Grant is hospitalized in stable condition at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a bicycle accident in Nashville on Wednesday.

Grant, who is married to country singer Vince Gill, is being treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell off her bicycle. She was wearing a helmet, a spokesperson for the “Baby Baby” singer confirmed to People.

Grant spent Wednesday night in the hospital and is expected to stay Thursday night for observation and extended care.



The singer’s cycling accident occurred two years after her last publicized health scare. Grant had open heart surgery in 2020 after she learned during a routine check-up for Gill that she had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return – or PAPVR.

“My own birth defect was an encroaching killer, and I had no idea,” Grant said on Good Morning America. “So my advice would be, take care of yourself, the world needs you. Even if you feel like everything is fine, you don’t really know what’s going on on the inside.”

She added that women tend not to prioritize their health while they look after their families and do their jobs.

“We need the gift of each other,” she said. “So even if you go, ’Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out.”

Grant’s latest triumph came earlier this month when she was revealed as one of five recipients of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. Grant will be honored on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage in Washington, D.C., on December 4 alongside U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight and Tania León.

In a statement following the announcement, Grant said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other.”