Tyler Hubbard Reveals The Tracklist Of Upcoming Project “Dancin’ In The Country” And Announces Fall Tour With Keith Urban

Tyler Hubbard has five new songs on the horizon – check them out!

Tyler Hubbard has not pumped the brakes since stepping out of the limelight with his Florida Georgia Line bandmate, Brian Kelley. The country crooner recently (July 29) jumped on social media to reveal that new music will arrive just in time for his trek with Australian heartthrob Keith Urban.

The platinum-selling performer declared that his highly anticipated debut solo album would release early next year, on January 27. Eager country music buffs won’t have to wait until the holiday season for new music, as Hubbard will be dropping five additional songs on August 19.

“I’m excited to let y’all know that I’m dropping a new batch of songs called Dancin’ In The Country on August 19. I wanted to get some more music out to you before hitting the road with @kethurban this fall,” shared the hitmaker on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share these songs with you and am so excited to play them for y’all on tour.”

It wasn’t long until fans flooded the comment section to show their endless support and to reveal their excitement.

“Love this season of life and solo success for you,” said a follower. “@tylerhubbard, this here is what we’ve been waiting for 👏,” added another

The songs in the collection titled “Dancin’ In The Country” was carefully handpicked by Hubbard himself for his upcoming live shows on Urban’s THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR. The powerhouse vocalist worked alongside notable names in the industry like Urban, Rhett Akins, Canaan Smith, Ross Copperman, Jon Nite, and more to cultivate the project to perfection.

The body of work will include tracks – “Dancin’ In The Country,” “Baby Gets Her Lovin’,” “Everybody Needs A Bar,” “Inside And Out,” “I’m The Only One,” and his chart-topping solo single “5 Foot 9.”

Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9” received praise upon release and has garnered 63M global streams. The breezy summer bop served as a solid introduction to his blossoming solo career. The hit that touches upon the precious things in life is currently No. 14 on the Pandora all-genre Top Spins chart, No. 19 on the Apple Music Top Country Songs chart, and No. 15 on the Spotify Country Top 200.

“We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer, and now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project – these songs have been waiting to be heard!” says Hubbard. “Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour. I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist,” he added.

Hubbard will embark on Urban’s tour on September 3 alongside special guest Ingrid Andress. THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR will run through November. Tickets are currently available for purchase, here.

“THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR”

September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles The Kia Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 20 Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center*

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

*newly added dates