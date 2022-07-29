Music

Maren Morris Shares Special Moment With A “Superfan,” Who Is Blind On National Television

Maren Morris gifts her No. 1 fan a signed guitar pick before 'Today' show performance.
Maren Morris made some “Good Friends” during her recent appearance on the “Today” show.

Early Thursday (July 28) morning, the multi-platinum artist brought her honky tonk flair to the Big Apple to perform outside of Rockefeller plaza alongside hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. In the midst of the sing-along-worthy set, Guthrie introduced Morris to a girl named Lily.

Lily is a visually impaired country music supporter, with a deep passion for Morris and her craft. The critically acclaimed anchor escorted the 32-year-old hitmaker to the front row, where Lily sang every word loud and proud.

“There’s a little girl in the front row singing all your songs,” said Guthrie. “Lily is blind, but boy, can she hear you,” she added.

