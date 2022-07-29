Maren Morris Shares Special Moment With A “Superfan,” Who Is Blind On National Television

</noscript> </div>

“Thank you so much for the guitar pick!” the down-to-earth listener uttered.

Before snapping a photo, Lily had the opportunity to ask Morris a few questions.

“What is Hayes’ favorite song of yours, and how is he doing?” Lily curiously asked about her 2-year-old son. “He’s good! I think he’s home watching right now. I’m going to say ‘Hummingbird’ because…,” Morris replied.

The superfan was quick to chime in to finish Morris’ sentence.

“…he’s on it!” said Lily. “He has a feature on it, yeah!” Morris confirmed.

Morris penned the tender ballad “Hummingbird,” the day she found out she was pregnant with her son Hayes with superstar husband, Ryan Hurd. When it was time to record the single, she decided to incorporate her first son on the track. Morris told Real Country Q92.1 that she recorded parts of “Humble Quest” at Sheryl Crow’s Nashville barn studio.

“I did bring Hayes one day when we were done recording to look at all the pianos, and there’s horses in that barn that he was obsessed with,” she explained. “It was crazy to me, I was pregnant the day I wrote ‘Hummingbird,’ but when I started recording it, he was starting to talk. Him saying ‘Mama’ was right during that moment in time, so that felt really full-circle, too.”

Morris’ 11-song collection debuted at No.2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The vocalist penned the record that was released on March 25 alongside husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins, Jon Green and was produced by Greg Kurstin.

The songstress began writing the collection during the global pandemic, while life quickly began to change. In a true singer-songwriter, Morris started pulling from real-life experiences and placed pen to paper. Motherhood, her career, and the death of good friend and collaborator, Michael Busbee are just some of the hard-hitting topics within the transformative tracklist.

Morris is currently promoting the well-rounded project on her nationwide Humble Quest Tour. The powerhouse performer is sharing fan-favorite tracks such as “Circles Around This Town,” “Background Music,” “Nervous,” and more at iconic venues. Tickets are available for purchase, here.