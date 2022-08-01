Pics: Jake Hoot and Wife Brittney Welcome First Child

Season 17 “The Voice” winner Jake Hoot has a new title – father of two.

Hoot and his wife Brittney welcomed their first child last week, the couple revealed on Instagram Sunday.

“Well we did a thang last week!” Hoot wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his second daughter. He is also dad to Macy, his daughter from a previous relationship. “World, meet little Miss Madilyn Bri. We couldn’t be more in love 😍.”

Hoot added the hashtags #girldad #ladiesman #mybaby #ilovemygirls.

Madilyn Bri Hoot was born 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24. She weighed 7 lbs, 4 oz and was 18 ¾ long.

The mother also took to social media to gush about her infant daughter.

“One week ago today, I experienced the biggest miracle of my life!” she shared. “We welcomed our ’Little Feet’ into the world, and could not be more in love with her. She’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever known. I never knew that my capacity to love someone could become so deep, and this profound. Everyone meet our little angel. She’s more than we ever dreamt of. We love you so much our little angel and can’t believe we get to love you forever!”

The couple shared they were expecting a baby in March, the same month they marked their first wedding anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, Jake and Brittney released their duet “Wherever Time Goes.”

Country music fans first met Hoot in 2019 when he joined Kelly Clarkson’s team on “The Voice.” He won over fans on the popular televised singing competition with covers of Lonestar, Reba McEntire, Brenda Lee, Jason Isbell, Trace Adkins and Rhett Akins.

Since winning the show, Hoot has released songs including “Better Off Without You” and his Kelly Clarkson duet “I Would’ve Loved You.”