Eric Church’s Powerful Backup Singer Joanna Cotten Leaves Band For Solo Project

Joanna Cotten says she "intended to return" to Eric Church's band but "God had other plans."

Joanna Cotten will always love you, Eric Church fans.

But, she’s ready for chapter three.

Cotten, who launched her country solo career about 15 years ago with her debut song “The Prize,” is ready to try again.

“Hello, friends and fans,” Cotten wrote on social media. “I want to let you all know that I made the decision to take some time off after the Gather Again tour to focus on writing some new songs and have a time of rest and recovery. It was my intention to return, but God has other plans.”

She explained that fans’ energy carried her through “so many shows with Eric.”

“What a run we had,” she continued. “I am so grateful for the stages I sang on with him and the people I met along the way. I am very much looking forward to new solo music and ventures on the horizon. I love you guys and I’ll see you out there on the road before you know it!”

She added the hashtags: #joannacotten #music

Cotten captioned the post: “And don’t ever forget that I love you guys♥️”

Church has showcased Cotten since 2013 when she appeared with him in the live video for “Over When It’s Over.” Since then, she has been responsible for some of his show’s most memorable moments. Church regularly gave her the spotlight, and Cotten used the opportunity to showcase her passionate performance style and powerful voice.

In May, Cotten missed the last night of Church’s Gather Again Tour when she tested positive for COVID-19 a second time on the tour. Ashley McBryde stepped in for her at the Madison Square Garden show in New York City.

At the time, she said: “Well friends, it’s heartbreaking for me to tell you that I have covid for the second time and have got to sit this one out.

As you can imagine, I’m devastated. But I will be there in spirit. Waving, prancing from side to side on that stage, watching my brothers in awe while they play their hearts out and supporting the main man, Chief, like I have so many times in the last 8 years.

So from my heart to yours…here’s my final Gather Again tour bow. You the fans, are the ones that have kept me going. With all my heart, I love y’all.”

Cotten doesn’t say when fans can expect new music, but if her performances with Church are any indication, it will be worth the wait.





