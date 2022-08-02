Music

CMT Premiere: Hunter Brothers “Peace, Love & Country Music” Speaks to the Essence of Community

If you want to see Daisy the pig, you have to watch the video.
Hunter Brothers may not be a household name for most country music fans in the U.S., but they’re building quite a reputation in Canada. Real-life brothers J.J., Dusty, Luke, Brock and Ty have amassed more than 61 million video and audio streams and earned multiple CCMA Award nominations, JUNO Award nominations and SCMA Award wins.

Now the men are bringing the video for their laidback ode to good vibes, “Peace, Love & Country Music,” to CMT.

