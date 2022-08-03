CMT Premiere: Roberta Lea Shares Charm of “Ghetto Country Streets” in New Video

Roberta Lea is leaning into nostalgia with her new song and video, “Ghetto Country Streets.”
Lea wrote and produced the song and describes it as “all about being a kid.”
“There was no better way to express that than to go straight back to my childhood playground,” said Lea, who grew up in Virginia. “To see the same basketball courts we’d double dutch on, the same trails we found turtles and snakes, the same concrete we scraped our knees on, just being kids, it was nostalgia to the max. And that’s exactly what the song is all about.”
