CMT Premiere: Roberta Lea Shares Charm of “Ghetto Country Streets” in New Video

Lyrics include: It don’t take much to have some fun, just a kiddie pool and a water gun| Don’t forget to learn about those birds and bees on these ghetto country streets.

While the park has been updated since she was a child, Lea said the sentiment was still the same.

“The trees, landmarks and tennis courts were still the same,” she said. “It was an incredible moment to film my own children playing at the same park I played at as a small child. When people watch this video, I hope it reminds them to let their inner child out every now and then. Life and the world as we know it can be stressful, so it’s important to take time to just enjoy what you have.”

Seeing the music video for the first time made her “feel extremely proud.”

“It was definitely a team effort, and we got to have a lot of fun with different ideas and just being creative,” she said. “We definitely wanted to express that sense of fun and freedom and to see it all come together was thrilling.”