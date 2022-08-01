Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert

Kenny Chesney said: "For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them."

Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night.

The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.

A police spokesman explained the female was sitting on the rail of the escalator and fell into the concourse. The tragic event occurred at approximately 10:52 p.m. at the end of Chesney’s Saturday night concert.

The Denver Post reported that police spokesman Nate Magee did not know the woman’s age, how far she fell, or if she died at the hospital or in the stadium. The woman’s identity hasn’t been revealed.

On Sunday, Magee said he didn’t know if alcohol was a factor in the fall but believes the fan wasn’t pushed or jostled. Her death is being investigated as an accident.

On Sunday, Chesney released a statement: “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

Chesney’s Here And Now Tour, which also includes Carly Pearce, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay, will wrap its sold-out summer stadium run August 26-27 at Boston’s Gillette Stadium.

Other dates on the tour have included Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field and more.