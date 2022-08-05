CMT Premiere: Valerie Ponzio Shares Latin Culture, Love of Hometown El Paso in New Music Video “Just a Bordertown”

“The Voice” alum Valerie Ponzio is taking fans on a colorful, nostalgic and culture-rich tour of her hometown of El Paso, Texas, in her new music video for “Just a Bordertown.”
“This music video really captures the character and beauty of the special little bordertown I’m from,” Ponzio said. “(It showcases) the family, the traditions, the culture, the landscape that are so dear to me. I desperately wanted to convey that visually to people, and I really feel that it takes you to this part of the world that shaped and made me who I am today.”