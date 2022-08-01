Kane Brown Invites Taylor Lautner On Stage To Show off His “Sharkboy” Tricks

Country music star Kane Brown unlocked a childhood memory in fans over the weekend.

During a recent high-energy performance, the “Like I Love Country Music” singer invited Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner to the stage to show off his best on-screen stunt. Brown took to TikTok Saturday (April 30) to reveal the buzz-worthy moment that left ticket-holders dead in their tracks.

The video featured Lautner doing an impressive roundoff back tuck down the catwalk to Brown’s recently released hit, “Grand.” While sporting an all-black ensemble and fresh white kicks, the heartthrob nailed the trick and gave the hitmaker a whopping high-five before exiting side stage.

“Sharkboy out here doing backflips,” wrote Brown alongside the video.

The caption was a friendly nod to Nickelodeon’s original movie, “The Adventures of Sharkboy And Lavagirl.” Lautner placed his name on the map after playing the superhero “sharkboy” in Robert Rodriguez’s 2004 film. Upon release, the clip went viral and garnered 489.3K views and 70.2K likes.

Country music fans rushed to the comment section to call out Brown for not referencing his award-winning role as shape-shifter Jacob Black in “The Twilight Sage Film Series.”

“The fact that you referred to him as shark boy and not Jacob,” said a follower. “I can’t believe I got to witness this,” added a concert-goer.

Lautner also shared his show-stopping appearance on his personal Instagram account and used lyrics from Brown’s new country-pop tune.

“Ain’t life grand 🤸 💚,” said the world-renowned actor.

Brown released “Grand” in early July, and recently dropped a futuristic-like music video to bring his spit-fire verses to life. Within the three-minute clip, the country crooner is captured dancing under neon green laser lights and in front of a metallic backdrop. The unique camera angles and lighting is destined to pull listeners in, as Brown never released a high-tech music video like this one before.



“I had thoughts of superstardom, singin’ in the mirror | I was flossin’, swear that I saw this | Remember when I couldn’t stand it, now I got the posture (Yeah) | Finally threw a pair of dice, call me Frankie Scoblete | All just to see your hands jumpin’ at the concert, yeah,” sings Brown in an iron cage. “Ain’t life grand? | Only ones I keep around me is my fam | No coincidence, it’s always been the plan | And I always keep it trilly with the fans Oh, ain’t life grand? | And I love a little whiskey in my hand | Make it disappear then reappear again| Matter fact, I never want this life to end |Until the end (Yeah).” The Andrew Goldstein-produced single “Grand” was penned by Brown, Kameron Alexander, and frequent collaborator Mike Posner. The anthem is expected to live on his forthcoming record, “Different Man.” The collection will consist of 17 songs, including top-five and climbing smash single “Like I Love Country Music,” “Whiskey Sour,” No.1 hit “One Mississippi,” “Leave You Alone,” and twelve unreleased tracks. “Different Man,” will follow his 2018 critically acclaimed album “Experiment,” and 13-week-charting self-titled LP “Kane Brown.” The highly anticipated project is set to drop on September 9. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



