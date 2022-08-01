Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky

Here is how you can help the victims of the Kentucky flooding disaster.

Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region.

According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise.

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus took to his personal Instagram account late Sunday (April 31) evening to help fans affected by the natural disaster and to support the rescue teams working through water-logged areas.

“Praying for Eastern Kentucky and all those impacted by the devastating flooding,” he wrote on social media.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer continued to share helpful resources.

“Please visit @americanredcross if you can help,” he added, advising fans to contribute.

The country music community rushed to the comment section to empathize with those disturbed by the harsh weather conditions.

“So sad prayers goes out to the people of Eastern Kentucky,” said a follower. “This is devastating news Billy Ray. My heart, thoughts & prayers goes out to all the people in Eastern Kentucky during this difficult time. 😢” said another.

Thousands of individuals were left without power and stuck on roofs following the storm. Independent reported that the National Guard, state and local officials have been tirelessly working on “rescue operations.” Despite the recent downpour, the National Weather Service confirmed that more thunderstorms and showers can cause additional damage through Tuesday, August 2.

Praying for Eastern Kentucky and all of those impacted by the devastating flooding. Please go to @RedCross if you can help. — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) August 1, 2022

“If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at the capital Monday morning. “Just as concerning is high winds – think about how saturated the ground has been – it could knock over poles, it could knock over trees, so people need to be careful. And it’s even going to get tougher when the rain stops. It’s going to get really hot, and we need to make sure people are ultimately stable by that point.”

Cyrus was born in 1961 in Flatwoods, Kentucky – one of many areas left wrecked by the heavy rain. This is not the first time Cyrus used his powerful platform to help others in need. Last summer, the platinum-selling performer encouraged fans to donate to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, after torrential rain came down across numerous counties.

A new flood watch has been issued for eastern Kentucky for Monday night through Tuesday morning. ABC News said the rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour. To pay it forward, head to redcross.org.