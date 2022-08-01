Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Shares Throwback Performance Of “What Hurts The Most” With Taylor Swift

Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox recently took a trip down memory lane and shared old concert footage featuring music sensation Taylor Swift. The “Fearless” singer surprised Swifties with the country trio during her 2013 Red Tour.

During a stop in Nashville, the platinum-selling ensemble came out to perform their 2006 smash single, “What Hurts The Most.”

“Nashville, what if I told you that Rascal Flatts is here,” said Swift to the rowdy audience. “And now, if you are as excited about this as I am, you take anything you have that lights up and put it in the air and sing with us – light it up.”

Swift jumped in on the catchy chorus with confidence and flawlessly blended her soaring pipes with their distinctive sound. While many fans gave their chill-provoking harmonizes a thunderous round of applause, others sang along loud and proud.

“What hurts the most | Is being so close | And having so much to say (much to say) |And watching you walk away | And never knowing | What could’ve been | And not seeing that love in you | Is what I was trying to do | Oh,” they belted.

LeVox recalled the powerful moment in the caption and pointed out Swift’s remarkable rise to fame.

“I still remember when @TaylorSwift was just starting out & seeing her grow into the woman she is today has been so cool to watch. #Fbf to the Red Tour in Nashville,” he wrote alongside the video.

The impromptu performance served as a full-circle moment for Swift, as it wasn’t the first time she joined forces with Rascal Flatts. The country-pop songstress promoted her self-titled debut album on Rascal Flatts’ Me and My Gang Tour in 2006 and was direct support on their 2008 Still Feels Good Tour.

The throwback clip instantly raked in 744.1K views, and 148.9K likes on TikTok alone. Lucky fans in attendance that night ran to the comments to share special memories and to praise the unforgettable performance.

“I had floor seats at that concert, and y’all were amazing,” said a follower. “Being in the pit at this moment was the best moment of my life tbh,” shared another. “’Walk away’ riff was next level bro, SO clean,” added singer-songwriter Dylan Brady.

The viral video encouraged listeners to push LeVox for a Rascal Flatts reunion. The country crooner has not responded to the overflowing requests. However, reunion rumors have been swirling since Jay DeMarcus’ wife, Allison spoke out about the unexpected breakup and hinted at a potential comeback collaboration.

The award-winning group comprised of DeMarcus, LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney had plans to hit the road in 2020 on their Rascal Flatts: Life Is a Highway Tour as their last hurrah. Due to the global health crisis, the trio had to pump their breaks. When the CDC gave live music the green light to come back, Rascal Flatts did not pick up where they left off.

“I think that COVID was really what caused the band to cancel their farewell tour and ultimately go in their separate directions,” Allison told Fox News Digital. “I do believe the band will be back together once again because they’re all still friends and partners in business, and they’ve had such a strong run for so long,” she added.

Since the unexpected split, LeVox did not think twice about pursuing a solo career. The 51-year-old released “The Distance,” “Working On Sunday,” and dropped a five-song EP. The hitmaker is currently on his first independent tour, and come August 19 he will release his new single, “Get Down Like That.”

As country music fans remain hopeful and eagerly wait for the legendary band to get back together for one last time, they can see LeVox out on tour. Tickets are available for purchase, here.