Brad Paisley and Post Malone: Is More Than Bromance Brewing?

Brad Paisley to Post Malone: "This is better than me." Malone to Paisley: "Brad, there's no shot, man."
Is there a bromance brewing between Brad Paisley and Post Malone – or something more?

Malone and Paisley set the social media world a twitter over the last few days when Malone shared a clip of him singing Paisley’s 2002 single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” during Matthew McConaughey’s fundraising event called We’re Texas last year.

