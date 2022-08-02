Brad Paisley and Post Malone: Is More Than Bromance Brewing?

Malone said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in June that he has been toying with the idea of recording a country album – even though his fourth studio album “Twelve Carat Toothache” was just a couple of weeks old.
“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube,” he told Stern. “I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”
Malone said he’s currently dividing his time between touring, making music, and looking after his fiancée and newborn daughter. But if he ever gets the free time, Malone implied a country album is a distinct possibility.
“(I) split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family,” he said at. “So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f—ing country album.”