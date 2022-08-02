Luke Combs Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Wife Nicole

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs have proved that they are “Better Together.” The country couple took to social media Monday (Aug. 1) to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

The platinum-selling performer penned a heartfelt message to his wife and shared a breathtaking snapshot from their seaside wedding day in Southern Florida. With a cotton candy-sky backdrop, the photographer captured the two fooling around and laughing before saying, “I do.”

“Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since I got to marry this angel,” wrote Combs in the caption. “@nicolejcombs you make everyday of my life better than the one before. I love you so much and I can’t wait for all the good times still to come with you and our little family,” he added.

Nicole also celebrated the personal milestone by revealing a never-before-seen print from their maternity photoshoot.

“To a lifetime of happy anniversaries,” she said. “I love you & I love doing life with you @lukecombs.”

Members of the country community and fans flocked to the comments to send their best wishes and to congratulate the love birds.

“Time flies! 👏 👏” shared frequent collaborator James McNair. “Maybe some things last forever after all 🤷‍♀️ 🤷‍♀️ 🤷‍♀️’ uttered a fan while giving a friendly nod to Combs’ smash hit “Forever After All.”

Sparks between the two began to fly long before Combs became a country music sensation. Combs and his now-wife Nicole moved to music city around the same time. However, their relationship didn’t start to form until they ran into each other at a critically acclaimed songwriters festival in Key West, Florida in 2016.

Nicole told the podcast, “Couple Things with Shawn Johnson and Andrew East” that Combs pulled the first move.

“I was leaving a songwriters round, and he was walking up late to it and was just like, ‘hey, come hang out with us, why are you by yourself,” Nicole shared with the outlet. “Yeah, I looked bad too… I was wearing camo gym shorts from Walmart…classy, classy stuff. And like the oldest t-shirt that I owned, probably,’ Combs added with a laugh.

It wasn’t long until Combs won over Nicole’s heart, and the two made it official. The country crooner declared that they had been dating for approximately three months, when he penned his chart-topping hit “Beautiful Crazy.” Upon release, the love ballad peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The savvy singer-songwriter became the first-ever artist to have all five of his first singles grace the top of the airplay-monitoring chart since it launched in 1990.

While moving out of their Nashville apartment into a house in 2018, Combs popped the question in the middle of their new kitchen. Although, the couple announced their engagement to the public while on a Hawaiian getaway.

“She said yes a while ago, but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” the hitmaker said on Instagram. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you @nicolehocking I love you! #Mahalo.”

Two years later, they tied the knot in sunny Florida surrounded by a few close friends and family. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to scale back their wedding ceremony. Combs and Nicole recently welcomed home their newborn son, Tex Lawrence. The “Tomorrow Me” singer introduced the infant to the world after Nicole gave birth on Father’s Day (June 19).

While navigating parenthood, Combs will continue to make public appearances. The country phenomenon will embark on his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall, where he will share music from his latest chart-topping record, “Growin’ Up.”