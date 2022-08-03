Brett Young Pens Beautiful Birthday Message To Wife: “You Age Like A Fine Wine”

Country music star Brett Young has never shied away from expressing his endless love for his wife, Taylor Mills. Their dream-like love story is flawlessly conveyed in chart-topping hits – “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Sleep Without You,” and more.

Although the two have been married for four years, the country crooner still seems to be on cloud nine. Young took to social media Monday (Aug.1) evening to wish his other half a happy and healthy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the best mom, wife, partner, and friend I could ever dream of. You age like a fine wine, baby!” he wrote alongside an old photo. “Not sure how it’s possible but you get more beautiful everyday…inside and out. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Now let’s spend today ( and the rest of the month, obviously) celebrating you and how much better you make the world for the people that know and love you! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PRETTY GIRL!!!” he added.

Mills ran to the comments to point out the throwback snapshot and to thank Young for being a wonderful husband.

“Thank you my sweet hubby. Oh we were such babies in this picture 😍,” she said. “Love you so, so much!!! Thank you for making my day so special.”

The two dated for nearly six years, until the “Mercy” singer built up the courage to pop the question. Young dropped to one knee in his college town of Oxford, Mississippi. The two love birds tied the knot in Palm Desert, California in 2018. Ahead of their luxury golf club ceremony, the hitmaker gushed about his soon-to-be wife with PEOPLE.

“Being able to be best friends with a person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with is the most important thing,” he explained at the time. “She has a very pure, kind heart.”

Long before they decided to spend a lifetime together and welcome their daughters Rowan Marie and Presley Elizabeth into the world, the two took a break.

“Me and Taylor, my wife, were broken up for two years and then got back together. The most painful break-up I ever went through was when I broke up with her,” he shared with Big Machine Label Group. The hitmaker strongly believes that having an open and honest conversation brought them back together.

“A lot of it was that we needed to grow up. But, the other part of it was when we got back together, we were both able to say, ’this is what I did wrong,” he shared. “We were able to have the conversation that went, ‘I don’t wanna do that anymore. I wanna be with you. I need you to tell me if I’m doing that sometimes, cause I’m telling you right now I don’t want to. If you point it out, I’ll stop.’”

The vocalist told his label that they gave each other an ultimatum. They both agreed that they would make it work and change if they got back together.

“This isn’t gonna be another attempt at this relationship. If we’re getting back together, I’m marrying you, and we’re starting a family,” he told his now-wife. “It was this whole like, very honest, adult conversation.”

Young says that communication is the key to a happy relationship.

“We had that conversation, and we had it so early on when we started talking again, that we’ve only maybe twice ever, in the last four years, had to go, ‘Ehh! That kind of feels like old us,’” he recalled. “And the second we say that, it’s like, ‘Awww, we hated old us!’ And it’s gone. And the teamwork of that whole thing I think was what worked.”

Their on-again, off-again relationship is expressed in his latest single, “You Didn’t.” Young is currently on the road performing live and sharing his relatable anthems. The multi-platinum artist will wrap up his trek on Dec. 2 in Hollywood, Fl. For upcoming appearances, visit brettyoungmusic.com.