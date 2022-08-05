Vince Gill To Be Celebrated with Star-Studded “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill” Sept. 16

Vince Gill broke into country music in 1990 with his seminal hit “When I Call Your Name” and went on to win 19 CMA Awards and 22 Grammy Awards. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. In September, the sometimes Eagle will have a new feather for his cap – CMT GIANT.

The announcement was made Thursday night during Gill’s sold-out residency run at Ryman Auditorium. CMT followed up with details, revealing “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill,” an all-new 90-minute star-studded special celebrating Gill, will premiere 9 p.m./8 p.m. C Friday, Sept. 16 on CMT.

CMT will feature Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell and Sting in the special. The show will include an interview with Gill and his famous friends sharing their favorite stories about the man George Jones famously called “Sweet Pea.”

“From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music,” shared Margaret Comeaux, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events. “He is a true ‘artist’s artist’ who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed ‘CMT Giants’ distinction.”

Gill has a long history with CMT, including his collaboration with Sting for “CMT Crossroads” in 2011, and he appeared alongside Alison Krauss for the “CMT Cross Country” series in 2006. Most recently, he lauded Reba McEntire at the 2019 “CMT Artists of the Year” with her “Artist of a Lifetime” honor.