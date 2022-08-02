Breland Reveals More Details About His Highly Anticipated Collaboration With Lady A

Breland teases a cappella cover of new single “Told You I Could Drink” on TikTok – LISTEN!

Cross-country star Breland and Grammy award-winning trio Lady A sparked collaboration rumors in early July, leaving fans hungry for more information. The “Natural” singer jumped on social media Monday (Aug. 1) to set the record straight and to reveal the title of their highly anticipated single.

“I’m so excited to announce NEW MUSIC coming this Friday, with one of the greatest groups in country music @ladya 🍺 🙏🏾 Told You I Could Drink, Aug. 5, let’s go!!! Pre-save at link in bio,” the breakout artist wrote alongside the post.

The cover art displays the track title and their tight-knit relationship. The photographer captured Lady A’s Charles Kelley making Breland and Dave Haywood laugh, as their leading lady Hillary Scott is seen living in the moment.

Members of the country community such as – Lindsay Ell, Shaylen, Brooke Eden, Monica, and more, came out of the woodwork to share their excitement.

“So proud of you!!! It’s ⬆️ @breland,” wrote Monica, a fellow genre-bending artist. “LET’S GOOOO!!! 🔥” added singer-songwriter, Haley Mae Campbell.

Breland co-wrote “Told You I Could Drink” alongside Kelley and songsmith Zachary Manno. Following the news, Manno penned a sweet message to his long-time friend Breland and revealed what it was like to work closely with the platinum-selling ensemble.

“I’m truly humbled to have had the opportunity to work on this song with @breland and @ladya,” the newcomer declared. “From writing the song with Breland and @charleskelley to working on the record with the group and alongside @samsumser, this experience is one I’ll carry with me forever,” he added.

Breland was quick to fire back with praise and gratitude. He also gave a friendly nod to the east coast town that turned them into the musicians they are today.

“Burlington, NJ stand up! So happy to be working with you and for this song to come to life as we planned it 🙏🏾 You’re a FORCE, Zach 💪🏾.”

The up-and-coming artist teased “Told You I Could Drink” with Kelley at his star-studded Breland & Friends benefit concert in April. Before showcasing the unreleased single, Breland delivered a harmony-infused performance of their 2009 smash hit, “Need You Now.”

The 27-year-old also revealed the lyrics to the upcoming drinking song on TikTok and dubbed himself the “CEO of no autotune.”

“Told you I could drink | told you I would be fine | I told you I would move on if you left me behind,” he sang while displaying his crystal clear vocal range. “Cause you pushed me to the brink | I don’t got no time | To sit around a wait for you to make up your mind | I’ll drink you | Under the table | Out of my head.”

The full version of “Told You I Could Drink” will be available to stream this Friday, Aug. 5.