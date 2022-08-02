In honor of her father, Lainey Wilson will return to the stage this weekend in California and Las Vegas.

Lainey Wilson Gives Update On Father’s Health And Surgery: “I Have Seen The Power Of Prayer”

A family emergency forced country star Lainey Wilson to cancel shows last minute over the weekend. Along with the unexpected announcement, the vocalist asked for fans to keep her family in their prayers.

Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, explaining that their father is battling Diabetic Ketoacidosis and had to undergo emergency surgery. The “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer took to social media late Tuesday (Aug. 2) afternoon to give an update on her father’s surgery and overall health.

“Hey y’all. I just wanted to jump on here and check in on everything that has happened this past week. As a lot of y’all probably already know, my daddy has not been doing well. He is here in the ICU here in Houston,” said Wilson in an Instagram video. “Along with trying to just deal with this terrible situation, I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles. Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family.”

She continued to thank her listeners for their overflowing love and support.

“The support and outreach has been unreal and overwhelming and it does not go unnoticed. I just wanted to say how much it means and let you know it truly is working miracles,” she said with gratitude. “He still has a long way to go, so please keep the prayers coming if you can because I know that it is truly making all the difference in the world.”

Wilson declared that her father has a “Heart Like A Truck.” The fast-rising star confirmed that she would appear at her upcoming scheduled dates.

“As much as I want to spend time – every minute of every hour – by my daddy’s side and my family’s side, I know that he takes pride in hard work. So, that’s what I’m gonna do. So, I’ll be back out on the road this weekend singing every note for him and make him proud.”

The country music community rallied behind the Louisiana native and sent well wishes in her direction.

“Praying for you Lainey – you know we love you,” said Jelly Roll. “Praying for you and your sweet fam Lainey….you are a strong woman!❤️,” added Hailey Whitters.

Mitchell Tenpenny, Jessie James Decker, Caylee Hammack, Callista Clark, The War of Treaty, and more flooded the comments with words of encouragement.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Diabetic Ketoacidosis is a “serious complication” that occurs when the body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones. The condition develops when the body can’t produce enough insulin.

“This diagnosis has pushed back surgery, and he has been transferred to ICU. This is not what we were hoping for but we serve a mighty God that creates miracles daily,” Wilson’s sister wrote Wednesday, July 27. “During surgery, they removed a lot of dead tissue. Fungus invades tissue and essentially kills it; hence the importance of stopping the spread quickly. Surgery went well,” she added following the surgery on Thursday, July 28.

Wilson is slated to perform on August 4 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and at the Santa Barbara Bowl on August 5. Following the shows in sunny California, she will play in sin city at Red Rock with Jon Pardi and Whitters.

