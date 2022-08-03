WATCH: Thomas Rhett Shares Hilarious Cover of “For The First Time In Forever” From “Frozen”

Before writing new music, Thomas Rhett turns to his daughters and Disney soundtracks for inspiration.

Thomas Rhett has proved that he’s the ultimate girl dad….again!

The “Slow Down Summer” singer recently (Aug. 1) pressed pause on touring and brought home some Disney magic. The platinum-selling performer shared a hilarious cover of “For the First Time in Forever” from Disney’s animated film “Frozen.”

The country hitmaker recorded himself playing with a toy karaoke machine and singing along to the 2013 princess hit. Within the viral clip that raked in 626.3K views, Rhett harmonizes with the recording featuring original performers Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel.

“’Cause for the first time in forever | There’ll be music, there’ll be light,” Rhett sings displaying his charming baritone vocals. “For the first time in forever | I’ll be dancing through the night.”

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the fairytale-like rendition and begged Rhett for a full-length version.

“Full cover for the next album?!” asked a follower. “Not @ThomasRhett singing back up for Elsa 😂” said another.

The multi-platinum performer shares four daughters – Willa Gray [6], Ada James [4], Lennon Love [2], and Lillie Carolina [10 months] with high school sweetheart Lauren Akins. Rhett is currently on his headlining Bring The Bar To You Tour, but took the weekend off to spend quality time with his family.

In a previous social media post, Rhett gave a realistic #dadlife update and a sneak peek inside the Rhett household.

“When you just get back from being on the road for 8 days…” Rhett wrote alongside a chaotic video.

Before Rhett flipped the camera around to show his daughters screaming and playing together, he gave his fans an overwhelmed look.

Although raising four daughters could be a handful, the chart-topping artist said that they inspire him to think outside the box when it comes to writing new music. Rhett told “SouthernLiving” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards that he turns to his children’s favorite movies for inspiration.

“It makes me a creative writer. If I only listened to what was happening on country radio right now, I might just keep writing the same thing,” he explained to the outlet. “But when I hear the ’Frozen’ or ’Coco’ soundtracks, I get weird inspiration from them. I think that the wider you let your brain [be expanded], the farther you can expand your own genre. In general, watching my kids be hilarious and cute and living life while hearing those songs has given me so many ideas,” he added.

Rhett previously mentioned that his girls played a vital role in cultivating his latest record, “Where We Started.” After nearly penning 40 potential songs for the collection, he brought his top picks to his loving family for constructive feedback.

“I started playing the record, and I kept taking notes of the ones they wanted to listen to over and over again,” said Rhett before explaining that certain songs resonated with his young girls. “There were five or six on there that now when we get in the car, my 2-year-old will be like,’ Play daddy song, daddy song.’ And if it’s not one of those six, even if it’s an older song of mine or a newer one, those are the only six that she cares about. So those made it on the record for sure,” he confirmed.

He continued to share that musicians should not overlook the power of a child’s ear, as they have the capability to make a track a smash hit.

“You can look at a kid and be like,’ You’re too young to understand.’ But I feel like kids understand feel-good,” Rhett uttered while pointing out that his daughters play the tracklist from the cartoon ’Encanto’ on repeat. “That’s the reason Encanto is the biggest movie on the planet. I mean,’ We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ [is played] in my house 48 million times a day, because it feels good.”

Rhett is now performing tracks from the handpicked project on his nationwide trek with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. The must-see show is currently hitting iconic venues across the United States and will wrap in Dayton, OH on October 15. Tickets are available for purchase here.