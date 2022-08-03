WATCH: Chris Stapleton And George Strait Join Forces On Electrifying Tom Petty Cover

Country music legend George Strait never fails to put on a show-stopping performance. The King of Country called in Chris Stapleton over the weekend (July 30) to partake in his star-studded set at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stapleton and Strait delivered an electrifying cover of Tom Petty’s 1994 hit “You Wreck Me.” The two effortlessly plucked at their acoustic guitars, as Strait took the lead kicking off the classic. Stapleton jumped in on the chorus, sprinkling his signature country-rock flair before exploding into the second verse.