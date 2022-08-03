WATCH: Chris Stapleton And George Strait Join Forces On Electrifying Tom Petty Cover

</noscript> </div>

Petty penned “You Wreck Me” alongside his bandmate and lead guitarist Mike Campbell. The alt-rock melody served as the second single on Petty’s critically acclaimed record, “Wildflowers.” Although the track became a concert staple, it did not score placement on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. However, it peaked at No.2 on the Mainstream Rock chart upon release.

The high-energy chemistry between the two was clearly contagious, as ticketholders were hooting and hollering from their seats. The impromptu act marked Strait’s first time back at the Chiefs’ stadium since 2001.

The eventful evening also included performances from Little Big Town and Parker McCollum. Following the headlining show, the “Check Yes Or No” singer took to social media to reflect on his time in Kansas City.

“Nothing but good times in Kansas City alongside @ChrisStapleton, @littlebigtown, and @ParkerMcCollum at @GEHAField on Saturday! Were you there?” asked Strait.

His devoted fans were quick to respond and praised the hitmaker for an unforgettable show.

“Yes!!!! Awesome night!!!” fired back a follower. “YES! I was there, and it was a GREAT concert. You are a CLASS ACT George Strait,” added another.

Stapleton shared a string of snapshots from the performance and said it was an “honor” to play with the country sensation.

“Always an honor to play with @georgestrait,” wrote Stapleton on Instagram.

Strait has a handful of shows in the pipeline for 2022, as he is expected to hold a two-night only performance in Forth Worth, Texas, with Tenille Townes in November.

The country crooner previously added two more dates to his “Strait to Vegas Series.” On December 2 and 3, fast-rising star Caitlyn Smith will open for Strait at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available for purchase, here.