Cole Swindell Crosses Performing With Tim McGraw Off His Bucket List

Cole Swindell: "Glad someone captured this because I mayyy have blacked out up there!!!"

Country music star Cole Swindell has earned himself a handful of prestigious accolades throughout the years, but he considers singing with Tim McGraw the “coolest” moment of his career thus far.

The “Never Say Never” artist took to social media late Tuesday (Aug. 2) night to reveal footage from his recent performance with the icon at Faster Horses Festival in Michigan. McGraw served as the headliner at the Midwest concert and surprised his lively crowd with Swindell during his smash hit, “I Like It, I Love It.”

Swindell documented the entire experience and had a videographer capture the bucket list moment from start to finish. Before hitting the stage with the Louisiana native, Swindell displayed a vintage McGraw t-shirt under his denim button-up.

“One of the coolest moments of my career is about to happen…” the hitmaker wrote in the subtitles. “Singing ’I Like It, I Love It’ w/the man himself,” he added.

Swindell tackled the classic with confidence, as the duet triggered a roaring sing-along. The thunderous response took the 39-year-old back.

“They never sang it back this loud when I covered it in college,” he recalled. “Glad someone captured this because I mayyyy have blacked out up there!!!”

The musician continued to thank McGraw for his contributions to the country music genre and for playing a vital role in his artistry.

“Thank you Tim for everything you’ve done for country music,” he expressed with gratitude. “And inspiring me to do what I love,” he concluded the video.

World-renowned songsmiths Jeb Stuart Anderson, Mark Hall, and Steve Dukes co-wrote “I Like It, I Love It.” The mid-tempo track was released in 1995 and lives on his 12-song collection, “All I Want.” The single peaked at No.25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became McGraw’s third No.1 single on the Hot Country Songs chart.

This is not the first time Swindell spoke out about his love for McGraw, as he previously caught up with Marty Smith at Outsider Studios to discuss the first time he crossed paths with the country phenomenon. Swindell said he met McGraw at the 2014 ACM Awards and before he could introduce himself, the “Humble And Kind” singer reached in for a handshake.

“He kind of turns and sticks his hand out,” he told the outlet about the sudden encounter. “And he says, ’Hey Cole, Tim, nice to meet you.’ Knew my name. He said, ’I sing your song ’Chillin’ It’ when I’m picking up my daughters in the school line every day.'”

He told the publication that McGraw’s comment left him with tears in his eyes and speechless.

“My eyes watered, I couldn’t even speak,” Swindell recalled. “I patted him on the shoulder… and I walked off about twenty yards and had to come back and apologize.”

Swindell is currently gearing up for his nationwide Down To The Bar Tour. The powerhouse vocalist is slated to embark on his run on Sept. 23 with direct support from breakout stars Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.