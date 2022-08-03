WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Teases ‘90s-Country Inspired Single “The Little Things”

Kelsea Ballerini is set to release another single from her forthcoming record, “Subject to Change.”

Country star Kelsea Ballerini is wondering if she should release new music this Friday, Aug. 5.

While sporting a Shania Twain-inspired cheetah print ensemble, the hitmaker jumped (Aug. 2) on TikTok to ask fans a very important question and to reveal a snippet of the unreleased single.

“Wait should I release a new song Friday!?” wrote the songstress alongside the clip.

Within the video, Ballerini filmed herself mouthing the lyrics to the ‘90s-inspired track. The breezy melody intertwined with the lively lyrics, already has fans labeling the single as a summertime anthem.

“It’s giving 90s country carefree bop,” said a follower. “This feels like such a summer album, and summer is almost over. Release them all now please!!!!” added another.

Less than 24 hours after the teaser, Ballerini confirmed (Aug. 3) that the new single is titled “The Little Things.” The cover art reveals the name of the song and displays Ballerini in a Cinderella-like ball gown.

“the little things 💙new song and visual from subject to change out this Friday at midnight et!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“The Little Things” comes on the heels of her latest wild west single, “Love Is a Cowboy” and airy anthem “HEARTFIRST.” The upcoming release will serve as the third track from her fourth studio album, “Subject to Change.”

To promote the forthcoming single, Ballerini shared “The Little Things” in life that brings her happiness. The snapshots on Twitter include special moments from out on the road, favorite fashion trends, mouthwatering bites, her furry friend, and even a never-before-seen photo from the “HEARTFIRST” music video.

Just a day after the release of her highly anticipated record on Sept. 23, the songstress will kick off a 10-night-only headlining tour. Ballerini is slated to perform in iconic venues in Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, and more. The must-see show will wrap in mid-October in Mashantucket, CT. Tickets are available for purchase, here.