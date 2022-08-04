Reba McEntire Gives Sneak Peek of Upcoming Role In “Big Sky” With Chilling Trailer

Is there more to Reba McEntire than meets the eye?

Country music fans are expected to see a whole new side of McEntire in season 3 of ABC’s “Big Sky: Deadly Trails.” The three-time Grammy winner and Golden Globe-nominated actress jumped on social media Tuesday (Aug. 3) to reveal the trailer for the upcoming series and to give a sneak peek of her creepy character.

“Welcome to Montana,” says the hitmaker in the short clip. “A place where the horizon never ends. Full of friendly folks just trying to do right. But in the untamed wilderness, you never know what’s going to be coming around the bend.”

While McEntire nonchalantly encourages visitors to sleep with one eye open, she continues to warn them about the puzzling power of the picturesque state.

“One things for certain, once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again,” she explained. “And you might not,” she added.

The chill-provoking grin she displayed at the end of the trailer, leaves fans wondering if McEntire’s character is capable of murder.

In early May, the multi-platinum artist announced that she would join David E. Kelley’s action-packed drama as a series regular for the third season. McEntire is slated to play Sunny Brick, “the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Famly.” Sunny is described as a “successful” backcountry outfitter with a secret list of missing customers.

You never know what's coming around the bend. A new mystery begins in the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails, September 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. @BigSkyABC pic.twitter.com/pzNY2zQcts — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 3, 2022

According to E! News, the highly anticipated season will spark a new mystery about a hiker named Mark Woodman, who falls off a cliff. As the finger-biting narrative untangles, many believe Sunny Brick may be a reliable eyewitness.

McEntire will join regular cast member Jensen Ackles, who is set to return as Sheriff Beau Arlen. She will also work alongside critically acclaimed actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who plays Tonya, a local waitress.

“Big Sky” is solely based on the books by C.J. Box. The beloved page-turners follow two private detectives, Cassie Dewell [Kylie Bunbury] and Jenny Hoyt [Katheryn Winnick], as they solve local crimes involving wise kidnappers, drug dealers, and more.

Crime junkies and TV fanatics alike will see McEntire’s dark side come Sept. 21 on ABC.