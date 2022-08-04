Lady A Postpones Tour To Support Bandmate Charles Kelley On Sobriety Journey: “We’re Family”

Country trio Lady A has postponed their upcoming nationwide tour to support bandmate Charles Kelley on his sobriety journey.

The Grammy Award-winning group announced the news early Thursday (Aug. 4) morning on social media, declaring that the Request Line Tour will be rescheduled to 2023 to give Kelley the time he needs to focus on himself and his health.

“We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” the hitmakers wrote. “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

Lead singer Hillary Scott and guitarist Dave Haywood confirmed that they would be glued to Kelley’s side every step of the way.

“So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience,” they explained.

The trek was slated to begin on Aug. 13 in Nashville, and they were also scheduled to play the Memphis Botanic Garden on Aug. 20, 2022. Lady A guaranteed that ticket-holders would be contacted soon with new information.

Despite the sudden cancellation, Lady A is optimistic about the bright future ahead.

“This update is coming in real time, but in the coming days, your point of purchase will be in touch with new ticket information,” they declared. “We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!”

This is not the first time Kelley has vocalized his struggle with sobriety. In 2019 the group released a vulnerable ballad titled “Be Patient With My Love.” The moving melody lives on their critically acclaimed record “Ocean” and touches upon the obstacles Kelley has faced throughout the years.

“That was my autobiography right there,” Kelley previously told PEOPLE. “Just really struggling with my drinking, struggling with my spirituality, and what I really wanted to get out of this life and just being bored,” he added.

Earlier this week, Kelley informally announced that he “stopped drinking” while promoting Breland’s upcoming single “Told You I Could Drink,” featuring Lady A. The highly anticipated track will be released Friday, Aug. 5.