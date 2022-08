To listen to all of this Friday’s new country songs, check out CMT’s Roundup playlist on Spotify.

It’s hard to have the summertime blues, when country music’s hottest stars are cranking out joyride anthems and beach bangers. CMT’s new music Friday playlist is overflowing with ear-worthy melodies from Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lady A, and more. So, turn the volume up to ten and add your next new favorite tune to your daily rotation.

Craig Morgan , “How You Make A Man”: Military veteran turned country hitmaker Craig Morgan , understands first-hand that life is full of lessons and that everything happens for a reason. While placing his butter-like baritone vocals on full display, he explains that wisdom is gained through triumphs and tribulations in his empowering new single, “ How You Make A Man .” The lyrics penned by Michael August, Megan Conner, and Skip Black is destined to dig deep and make listeners reflect.

“It’s the good days bad days goodbye heartbreaks | Tail lights fadin’ ‘cause you didn’t say enough| The loss and the tears and the lies and the beers | The words you find the ones you walk away from | You run, you crawl, you rise, you fall | You hit your knees ‘Til you understand | Yeah that’s how you make a man,” he belts in the soul-touching chorus.

“How You Make A Man” serves as the lead track from his forthcoming collection “God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition).” The 14-track project will be released on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and will coincide with his headlining show at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium.

“This song makes a powerful statement about how you have to go through things, and sometimes experience difficult things in life, to become a better human,” shared Morgan about the Phil O’Donnell-produced single.



The lively instrumentals infused with upbeat acoustic guitar pulls and handclaps, will have country fans swinging their hips by the very first verse. Within the fairytale-like anthem, Ballerini rattles off the small acts of kindness her prince charming can do to bring her happiness.

“It’s when we’re a crowded room, put your hand on my back | And waitin’ on me in the mornin’ with my coffee black | Back to the basics ’cause they’re bigger than they seem, yeah,” she sings with her soaring pipes. “Give me that typical, simple love | It’s the little things, mm, mm-mm | Yeah, it’s the little things.”

The powerhouse vocalist released a video that gives off Cinderella-esque energy to go along with the new single. “Subject to Change” is set to drop on Sept. 23, the day before Ballerini embarks on her 10-night-only headlining tour.



Ian Munsick , “More Than Me”: Ian Munsick’s new faith-driven track “ More Than Me ,” is destined to leave a tear in your eye. Munsick’s signature Rocky Mountain sound intertwined with the romantic lyrics, makes the heartfelt ballad a perfect wedding hymn. After watching a close friend exchange vows, the Wyoming-born singer-songwriter penned “More Than Me” alongside Phil O’Donnell, Carlton Anderson, and Casey Beathard.

“The title hit me when I attended my friend’s wedding in Tennessee a few years ago,” shared Munsick. “Like any good songwriter, I stole it from the groom after he said, ’I love her because she loves Jesus more than she loves me.’ What a concept. His words inspired me to keep every single lyric in ’More Than Me’ true to that event and my life. Like many of my songs, love is the theme – but this one feels bigger. There is no greater love than that of a man for his wife, a mother for her child, and the Father for his children.”

The fast-rising star said that creating “More Than Me” was a difficult task, as the narrative held significant weight.

“Tying all of those relationships in a three-minute story was a challenge that took me a little over three years to wrap my head around… it was worth the wait,” he added.

“More Than Me” comes on the heels of his successful hit “Love Live Cowgirls” with hitmaker Cody Johnson. The collaboration recently peaked at No.1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown and garnered over 40 million on-demand streams.



Priscilla Block , “Off The Deep End”: Emerging new artist Priscilla Block is diving into new music Friday and making waves with her single, “ Off The Deep End .” Block created the ultimate summer jam with seasoned songsmiths Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock. The fun and flirty lyrics will inspire country fans to show their carefree side, as Block encourages listeners to let loose.

“You can find me at the bar | Shuttin’ down Broadway | Goin’ too hard Batshit crazy | Somewhere you stick to the floor | And only well on the pour | Yeah, I’m right back here again | Like it’s just another night | Hangin’ on a cowboy,” she sings while showcasing her sassy twang. “Drinkin’ Busch Light Like a small town tabloid | Turn the dial up to ten | The whiskey’s fine, jump in Goin’ off, off, off, off, off the deep end.”

“Off The Deep End” displays Block’s superstar potential, as she walks to the beat of her own drum by being unapologetically herself.

“We had such a blast creating ’Off the Deep End.’ Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it’s at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer!” said Block. “Life’s short – sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I’ll be right there with y’all, Off the Deep End!”

