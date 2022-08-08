Shania Twain To Be Inducted Into The Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Shania Twain: “It’s been a while since a woman has been inducted into this, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Country icon Shania Twain has scored a spot in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The prestigious nonprofit revealed the list of “songwriting giants” August 2 and announced that the incoming members would be inducted formally at the Hall of Fame Gala on Oct. 30.

The “You Win My Love” singer is joined by seasoned songsmiths Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, and David Malloy.

The organization’s board of director, Sarah Cates, pointed out that the class of 2022 holds significant weight and represents the genre’s growth.

“This is always one of my favorite days of the year – when we announce our incoming class and begin their journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in October,” said Cates during a recent press conference. “I’m especially gratified to note that – for the first time since 2009 – two of our inductees-elect are women,” she added.

Twain is set to be included in the contemporary songwriter/ artist category. Following the news, the trailblazer took to (Aug. 4) Twitter to express her gratitude.

It's been a while since a woman has been inducted into this, so it's pretty awesome to see not just me, but Hillary Lindsey included too ❤️ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 3, 2022

“Thank you to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame for this honor. It feels really good to be among so many of my songwriting idols and for my own songwriting to be celebrated – ironically I was at home in Switzerland writing when this was announced 😂,” wrote Twain. “It’s been a while since a woman has been inducted into this, so it’s pretty awesome to see not just me, but Hillary Lindsey included too❤️.”

Country music fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate the hitmaker on the esteemed accolade.

“Soooo soo deserved queen! Congratulations” said a fan. “Shania, if anyone deserves to be put up there it’s you. If you ask me, it’s a long time coming. Your incredible congratulations,” another one added.

Twain made waves in the late nineties and quickly became a music phenomenon. Since stepping into the spotlight, the vocalist has sold over 100 million records and became the best-selling female artist in country music history. Smash hits such as “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “Any Man Of Mine,” “You’re Still the One,” and more has earned Twain the title of “Queen of Country-Pop.”

Twain’s Feature film “Not Just A Girl” produced by Mercury Studios, is currently available to stream on Netflix. The must-watch documentary conveys a story of a fierce female, who has taken “enormous risks” to make it in the ever-changing country landscape. In addition to the film, Twain released a 10-song collection titled.

Filming a documentary about myself was pretty surreal and even more so during a pandemic! We started this whole thing in 2020 and did a lot of interviews and prep stuff over zoom… pic.twitter.com/ZuIosTNmVb — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 26, 2022

“Not Just A Girl”

1. “Not Just A Girl”

2. “You’re Still The One”

3. “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

4. “What Made You Say That – Single Version”

5. “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!”

6. “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

7. “Any Man Of Mine”

8. “You Win My Love”

9. “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)”

10. “I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)”