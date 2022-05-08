Tim McGraw Recalls The Time Faith Hill Dominated The Stage With 2002 Hit “Cry”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey is following in her parent's musical footsteps – check it out!

Faith Hill’s astonishing talents still blow Tim McGraw away.

The multi-platinum performer took to social media late Thursday (Aug. 5) night to reveal old footage that his daughter came across. The throwback video displays Hill delivering a show-stopping performance of her early 2000s hit “Cry.”

“My daughter ran across this, man my wife can sing!” wrote McGraw alongside the Instagram.

With a full-set band backing her soaring vocals, Hill dominated under the spotlight in dark denim bell-bottom jeans. While breaking into the recognizable chorus – rain poured down from above, bringing the act to the next level.

“Could you cry a little? | Lie just a little | Pretend that you’re feeling a little more pain | I gave, now I’m wanting | Something in return | So cry just a little for me,” she belts with jaw-dropping confidence. “If your love could be caged | Honey, I would hold the key | And conceal it underneath | The pile of lies you handed me | And you’d hunt those lies | They’d be all you’d ever find | And that’d be all you’d have to know | For me to be fine, yeah.”

As several country fans flocked to the comments to praise the songstress, many requested new music from the female trailblazer.

“I wish she would make more music….I love her,” said a follower. “I have so much love for her! One of my favorite female singers from the 90s!” added another.

“Cry” was released in 2002 and lives on Hill’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album. Angie Apargo initially penned the single for his 1999 record. The up-tempo track became the title of the 14-song collection, which includes fan favorites “When the Lights Go Down,” “Stronger,” “Baby You Belong,” and more.

“I really wanted to name the album’ Cry,’ not because of the single, but because there’s so many places on this album that are full of so many kinds of emotions,” the hitmaker told CMT in 2002. “For me, when I see the word ’cry,’ I don’t necessarily think of it as being an emotion that is used from a sad moment from your life. I happen to shed tears for a lot of reasons – to be happy and lots of places in my life,” she added.

Before Hill became a country sensation, she tied the knot with McGraw.

The “Humble And Kind” singer and Hill first crossed paths in late 1994 at a country radio seminar for new musicians. At the time, McGraw was dating Kristine Donahue, and Hill was finalizing her divorce from music executive Daniel Hill.

It wasn’t long until the chart-topping artist asked Hill to marry him at a country music festival, and they exchanged vows in 1996 in McGraw’s Louisiana hometown. While on tour and recording the hit “It’s Your Love,” the two welcomed their first child. Today, the country couple has three daughters – Gracie (24), Maggie (23), and Audrey (20).

Audrey is currently following in her parent’s musical footsteps, as she recently recreated an award-winning rock song titled “Fire and Ice,” by Pat Benatar.

“Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano…ATTEMPTED!” she captioned the black-and-white video. “Excuse my yelling but I gotta have some rock on here 🤘🏼♥️”

When Audrey isn’t sharing her captivating pipes, she is pursuing acting professionally. The young creative is featured in her father’s music video for “7500 OBO.” McGraw and Hill just wrapped up their time on the action-packed series “1883” together. The hitmaker is currently hitting notable festivals until mid-October. For upcoming appearances, visit timmcgraw.com.