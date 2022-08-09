See how Kelsea Ballerini gets in 10,000 steps per day during her "Season of Rest."

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She Took A Break From High-Intensity Workouts And Turned To Ballet

While many musicians hit the gym before embarking on a headlining tour, Kelsea Ballerini has decided to take an alternative route.

The 28-year-old hitmaker caught up with Women’s Health to discuss how she recently exchanged her running shoes for ballet slippers to prepare for her upcoming 10-night-only trek. Ballerini is slated to kick-start her highly anticipated Heartfirst Tour on Sept. 24 in New York City and will take her final bow in mid-October.

“I’ve kind of been the opposite of everyone else,” the songstress told the publication. “I started taking ballet again. I danced for 10 years when I was younger, and quit when I was 14. But I loved it so much. And then my path really shifted to music.”

She mentioned that her main motive is to “relearn” the style of dance and to work muscles that she typically doesn’t use.

“I’m just trying to see what my body remembers and then relearn the art of it, because it’s so beautiful,” she explained. “It’s the little micro muscles in your ankles and in your inner thighs, and the (idea) that there’s a string pulling you directly up to the ceiling while your toes are pushing down into the ground.”

Ballet is just one form of exercise that Ballerini has incorporated into her daily routine, as she also tries to get 10,000 steps in per day and go on “really long, slow walks.” The “Love Is A Cowboy” singer says the strolls outside benefits her overall health.

“Just to get fresh air and get sunshine and move my body, but not move my body in a way that I’m feeling like I’m needing (to see) some results,” she clarified to the outlet.

The much-needed physical break came on the heels of her nationwide run with the Jonas Brothers. Before opening for the pop boy band, Ballerini said that she would partake in rigorous workouts to prepare for her high-energy performances.

“I hit the ground running, and I went so hard to prepare for the tour so I could get back my breath support for stage and stamina,” shared Ballerini.

Her go-to fitness routine would include remote sessions with her personal trainer, laps around the venues, and heavy-weight strength circuits. The vocalist confided in Women’s Health and declared that she started questioning her intentions behind the bootcamp-like exercises.

“As someone that’s really struggled with body image my whole life, I really have to be checked in to, ’Am I doing this for the right reasons?'” expressed Ballerini. “I felt like by the end of that tour, I was starting to detach from the correct reasons for working out,” she added.

Ballerini pointed out that she will slowly reintroduce the high-intensity activities into her everyday schedule, but for now she is embracing the low-impact body workouts.

“I’ll definitely start introducing cardio and strength training again so I can perform well,” she shared. “But I’ve been in a ’Season of Rest’ before tuning up again.”

With a fresh mindset and healthy routine set in stone, Ballerini targets her happy-go-lucky energy to her forthcoming fourth studio album, “Subject to Change.” The ’90s-infused collection is set to drop on Sept. 23.