Music

Exclusive: Chase Rice Reveals Why “Key West & Colorado” Is More Than A Breakup Song And Talks Upcoming Album

Chase Rice: “This album brought my voice and my songs to life in a way people have never heard before.”
by 16h ago

Chase Rice has reinvented his sound, and it is nothing like we have ever heard before from the platinum-selling performer. Rice previously provided fans with the cross-country ode “Key West & Colorado,” a single that serves as a preview into his next era and forthcoming record.

“I have become a pretty good singer in the last 10 years and never really showcased that,” Rice exclusively told CMT about his upcoming project. “It sounds more like me. You just haven’t heard me yet.”

For the first time in his career, Rice recorded alongside critically acclaimed producer Oscar Charles with no click track or pre-programmed music beds. Propelling the mainstream tools on the back burner and turning to classic instruments, allowed his raw country sound to shine through.

The sonic shift is evident in “Key West & Colorado.” His crystal clear vocals convey a thought-provoking narrative about an individual coming to terms with a breakup while airstreaming across stateliness. During the downtime on the open roads, the protagonist recognizes that everything happens for a reason and finds the courage to move forward.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.