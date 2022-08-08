Olivia Newton-John, Awarded Country Singer and “Grease” Actress Dies At 73

Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, died Monday (Aug. 8) at 73-years-old. The beloved performer best-known for her country-pop sound and iconic role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 blockbuster, “Grease” passed away at her ranch in Southern California.
Her official Facebook page confirmed the devastating news with a lengthy statement.
“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” read the post alongside a portrait of the award-winning vocalist. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
The cause of death has not been announced. However, the tribute highlighted her decades-long fight with breast cancer. The page encouraged fans to donate to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in her honor.