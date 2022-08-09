Music

Next Up Now: Emily Earle Emphasizes The Common Thread Between “Rockstars” In New Music Video

Emily Earle: "The main point of the song is relatability. It's about people, being people."
2h ago

Long before Emily Earle broke into the country music space, she made ends meet by singing on subway platforms in the heart of New York City. While commuters scurry through the concrete jungle, one can instantly identify the common thread that ties society together – human interaction and love.

The lyrics within the single “Rockstars” proves that she’s wise beyond her years. Earle pulled from previous life lessons to pen the weighted words backed by electric guitar pulls and soft percussion alongside Caroline Watkins. Although the two rattle off reasons how people are different, they also pinpoint mutual connections that brings humanity together.

