Country Music Artists React To Olivia Newton-John’s Death

The country music community is grieving the loss of legend Olivia Newton-John, a beloved member of the genre and critically acclaimed Hollywood actress.

Early Monday morning (Aug. 8) Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, announced that his wife passed away peacefully at age 73 at their Southern California ranch following her decades-long battle with breast cancer. Since receiving the diagnosis in 1992, “Grease” star became an advocate and vocalized her journey to help others fearlessly fighting.

The “Physical” singer tackled cancer again in 2013 and was in remission until the disease returned stronger than ever in 2018. While undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer, she dedicated her time to finding a cure with her Oliva Newton-John Foundation Fund.

“I’m so excited. This has been something that’s been in my heart and my mind for many years,” she once told ET about her charity efforts. “Being a cancer thriver of 28 years and having gone through surgery and chemotherapy and radiation, I always had this dream that we could find kinder ways of treating cancer.”

Generous contributions to The Olivia Newton-John Foundation supported global research into plant medicine for cancer. Along with the devastating announcement, Easterling encouraged fans to donate to his wife’s efforts to celebrate her beautiful life.

The world fell in love with Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 classic, “Grease.” Her chemistry with co-star John Travolta was contagious, and they became one of the most beloved on-screen couples in history. Before she took on the role of Sandy alongside the heartthrob character Danny Zuko, she made a name for herself within the country music space.

She inked a deal in 1966 with Decca Records. Although, it wasn’t until she released her country-flavored single “Let Me Be There” that she was propelled into the spotlight.

Shortly after the release, the Country Music Association named her Female Vocalist of the Year. The songstress also won two Grammy Awards for the swing-worthy tune “I Honestly Love You.” Newton-John’s pure vocals raked in several prestigious accolades, scored her numerous No.1 hits, and sold her over 100 million albums.

Although Newton-John pressed pause on her country career to pursue acting, she was a vital part of the country community. Artists and devoted fans are honoring the late icon with warm words and sweet memories.

Wynonna Judd: “Her sweet spirit filled the room when she walked into the theater the day I met her. What a kind & beautiful woman… 💛 #RIP.”

Sheryl Crow: “Sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. She was a beautiful artist and a brave warrior as she battled breast cancer with grace. Rest In Peace, Olivia.”

Morgan Evans: “Rest In Peace to these two powerhouses who made the world a better place with their music & presence.”

Keith Urban: “Livvie brought the most divine light into the world…so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness…and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you – Keith and Nic.”

Deana Carter: “Totally devasted to hear about this great loss today. 💔 I looked up to @therealonj so much. She was an inspiration, a bright light & most of all…a beautifully, kind person. My childhood would not have been complete without you, Olivia. ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You forever. Love & prayers to the fam.”

Tanya Tucker: “When I heard Let Me Be There in 1973 I fell in love with that song by @therealonj. Olivia Newton-John and had to record it too that same year! It’s on my first album. So sad to hear about her passing. She was fabulous. I hate cancer and how it’s destroyed some of my best friends.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “Olivia newton-john forever 💔”

LeAnn Rimes: “such sad news! What a sweet soul. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn.”

Kenny Rogers’ Team: “We honestly love you, Olivia! We know Kenny felt the same way. What a genuine and lasting impression you made on the world with your many talents, kindness, and bravery. You are timeless. Your song will go on and on and on – Team KR.”

Georgette Jones: “This makes me so sad. Olivia Newton-John has died at 73. I was honored and blessed to work with her on Sordid Lives tv show thanks to my friend, Del Shores. She was beautiful inside and out and so kind to a nobody rookie like me. I adored her and was obsessed with Grease and Xanadu and loved her voice. RIP beautiful soul.”

Lee Greenwood: “So sad to hear of the passing of Olivia Newton-John. I admired her talent and her compassion for our first responders. This photo was taken with Kim and I along with Olivia and Brooke Shields as we toured ground zero – the World Trade Center site just a few days after the attack on America with the USO.”

Savannah Keyes: “The loss of Olivia Newton-John crushes me. An icon, a class act, and one of my biggest idols.”