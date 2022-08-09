Music

Carrie Underwood Covers Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Single At Tennessee Bar

Carrie Underwood's rendition of the 1981 classic, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" will blow your mind – WATCH!
A Tom Petty tribute band named The Heartshakers received a surprise of a lifetime over the weekend (Aug. 6) during an evening gig at a local Tennessee restaurant. Country sensation Carrie Underwood was grabbing a bite to eat with friends, when she decided to join the full-set ensemble on stage for an impromptu performance.

Following the unforgettable tableside act, a customer shared footage on Facebook. The lengthy video features the cover band inviting the eight-time Grammy Award winner up to tackle single, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Petty and Stevie Nicks.

