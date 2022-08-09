Carrie Underwood Covers Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Single At Tennessee Bar

</noscript> </div>

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” served as the first single from Nicks’ critically acclaimed debut solo record, “Bella Donna.” Petty co-wrote the famed song alongside Mike Campbell. Upon release, the up-tempo melody peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became one of Nicks’ most successful hits from her impressive repertoire.

The powerhouse vocalist did not hesitate to step behind the microphone, but warned fans that she didn’t brush up on the lyrics and may have to look down at her phone sporadically throughout the rendition.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done this one,” she confessed. “So, I’m just going to hold this for security’s sake…my words, my lyrics,” she added with a smile.

Before breaking into the classic duet, she cracked a joke by pointing to the tip jar on the bar.

“I see that tip jar over there, just sayin’, just sayin’, just sayin’,” Underwood said while encouraging patrons to contribute what they can. “I think we all need to pay a visit to the tip jar tonight,” she added.

The instrumentalist cued Underwood in with a thrilling introduction. As the restaurant regulars plucked at their electric guitars, the platinum-selling performer danced to the beat before exploding into the first verse. With her phone glued to her side, the “Ghost Story” singer belted the blues-rock track.

“It’s hard to think about what you’ve wanted | It’s hard to think about what you’ve lost | This doesn’t have to be the big get even | This doesn’t have to be anything at all,” Underwood sings, blending her soaring pipes with her duet partner’s baritone vocals. “Baby, you could never look me in the eye | Yeah, you buckle with the weight of the words | Stop draggin’ my | Stop draggin’ my | Stop draggin’ my heart around,” they added triggering a thunderous applause.

Underwood gave the band a whopping high-five before exiting the stage. The venue took to social media early Sunday (Aug. 7) morning to spread the news and to thank the hitmaker for a memorable night full of off-the-charts entertainment.

“Carrie Underwood jumps on stage at Fox & Locke. Last night the one and only @carrieunderwood was here and jumped on stage with @theheartshakers to rock the house with a classic!! Like we always say – you never know who will show up here. Thanks for coming by Carrie. What an incredible Saturday night!” the eatery wrote alongside the video.

It’s no surprise Underwood is in town laying low, as she is about to embark on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall with Jimmie Allen. The decorated artist is expected to deliver dance-worthy songs from her latest ninth studio album – “Velvet Heartbreak,” “Hate My Heart,” “Crazy Angles,” and more starting Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” she previously mentioned. “I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”