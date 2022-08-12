Lainey Wilson Captures Essence Of Young Love In New “Watermelon Moonshine,” Reveals New Album

Country breakout star Lainey Wilson just released (Aug. 12) a new single, and it sounds super sweet.

The “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer recently took to social media to confirm that her new song “Watermelon Moonshine,” serves as a preview to her forthcoming record “Bell Bottom Country.”

Wilson declared that the highly anticipated collection is expected to drop on Oct. 28. The hitmaker broke the news by sharing the cover art on CMT’s Times Square billboard in New York City.

“I’ve lived quite a bit of life the past few years, and I have a lot more to say,” said Wilson. “Sure, I love a good pair of bell bottoms, but Bell Bottom Country to me has always been about the flare and what makes someone unique — I have really embraced mine, and I hope y’all can hear that across this project.”

The Louisiana native first teased “Watermelon Moonshine” with a step-by-step cocktail tutorial on national watermelon day.

Wilson placed the stripped-backed instrumentals over the clip, that reveals her go-to watermelon moonshine recipe. The vocalist filled airtight Mason Jars with the summertime fruit and poured a hefty amount of whiskey in each. Before storing the moonshine in the refrigerator to sit, she wrote the title of the forthcoming song across the top of the lid in big black letters.

It wasn’t long until fans figured out that the moonshine-making reel was a nonchalant easter egg.

“Not to be dramatic but could this be a new single coming next week 👀 🍉” said a curious follower.

Wilson quickly responded and released a new video sharing the heartfelt lyrics.

“Watermelon Moonshine” is a reflective melody that conveys an innocent tale about young love. Wilson’s gritty and contemporary country twang shines through, and drives the weighted words that compare her first romance to the flavorful liquor.

“I was his and every bit of that boy was mine | Too young to know what love was | We were learnin’ on a sweet buzz| There’s never nothin’ like the first time | Mine’s always gonna taste like | Watermelon moonshine,” Wilson effortlessly sings in the chorus.

After taking a short hiatus due to a family emergency, Wilson confirmed that she is back in action and out on the road embracing the little things. The songstress stitched positive footage together to show that she’s staying tough in honor of her sick father.

“A weekend out west – watermelons, birthday wishes, a little dancin’, a little more rock ’n roll, and a lot of hearts singin’ along with me in honor of my Deddy’s tough like a truck spirit,” she declared alongside the Instagram post. “Especially grateful for y’all voices and prayers this weekend.”

Wilson has spent the last few weeks at her father’s bedside, as he fights Diabetic Ketoacidosis in the ICU and recovers from emergency surgery. The “Yellowstone” actress previously stepped back into the spotlight on Aug. 4 in sunny California and Las Vegas with Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters. Wilson is slated to hit several festivals through November and finish off Pardi’s headlining trek. For upcoming appearances, head to laineywilson.com.