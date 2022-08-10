Cody Johnson Forced To Cancel Upcoming Shows Due To Sudden Illness

Cody Johnson will return to the stage Thursday, Aug. 18, with Zac Brown Band In New York.

Country powerhouse Cody Johnson has called off his upcoming weekend shows.

Johnson’s team took to social media late Tuesday (Aug. 9) evening to announce that the “‘Til You Can’t” singer will have to cancel his scheduled appearances due to illness.

“Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concerts scheduled for this Thursday, Friday & Saturday are unable to go on as originally planned due to illness,” the statement declared. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unforeseen circumstance.”

The chart-topping artist and his team continued to apologize for the last-minute notice and stressed that they would go the extra mile to rebook the shows in each city. The vocalist was slated to perform at the state fair of West Virginia tomorrow night, Aug.11. Johnson also sold out his concerts in Richmond, Virginia at Virginia Credit Union Live! on Friday and 1st Summit Arena in Johnston, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“We very much appreciate your understanding and patience, and we will make every attempt to get back to these markets to make up the dates as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support,” they added.

The message warned fans that they would receive additional information from their ticket provider.

“Please be on the lookout for an email from your original point of purchase regarding your tickets for these shows,” the post concluded.

CojoNation flooded the comment section with thoughtful get-well-soon wishes.

“Get well pal,” said Randy Houser. “Prayers for a speedy recovery!” shared a follower. “Feel better, cowboy,” added another.

Before Johnson became a country music sensation, he was a competitive bullrider. His time in the ring, left the hitmaker with several injuries. During his 2022 performance at the Houston Livestock Rodeo, he explained that he had suffered horrific neck pain for nearly five years.

Johnson underwent five-hour-long neck surgery in 2021, leaving him to pump the breaks to recover. In late June of last year, the singer-songwriter was placed on “vocal rest” by his doctor for three weeks. To avoid long-term damage, Johnson was forced to cancel concerts.

The team did not reveal Johnson’s current “illness.” However, he is scheduled to take center stage on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Citi Field in New York with Zac Brown Band. For upcoming appearances, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.