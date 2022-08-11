Scotty McCreery Celebrates His Latest Back-To-Back No.1 Singles: “It Takes A Village”

Scotty McCreery has popped the bubbly to celebrate his three back-to-back No.1 singles. Notable names in the music industry and family gathered Tuesday (Aug. 9) evening to recognize the hitmaker’s latest hits, “Damn Strait,” “You Time,” and “In Between,” ahead of his Grand Ole Opry performance.

McCreery spent nearly 50 days on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and sat at No.1 for three consecutive weeks with his single, “Damn Strait.” The North Carolina native did not have a hand in penning the fan-favorite, as Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins are the masterminds behind the clever lyrics.

The track that serves as a friendly nod to country legend George Strait lives on his critically acclaimed collection, “Same Truck.” The emotion-driven melody tells a heartbreaking tale about a man who misses his ex every time he hears a Strait classic.

During the memorable affair, McCreery received plaques to signify GOLD certification by the Recording Industry Association of America [RIAA] for each single. The prestigious accolade represents 500,000 units sold. The award counts both downloads and on-demand music streams.

“With Covid and not being able to gather during the last couple years, we had some lost celebrations to make up for,” shared McCreery in a recent statement. “I never take a number one for granted…it takes a village and every one feels like the first. I was so happy to finally be able to raise a glass with the team and the songwriters to say thanks for all the hard work,” he added.

Kevin Herring, SVP of Promotion for Triple Tigers Records chimed in to praise McCreery for his dedication throughout the years and his work within the country space.

“All three of these songs deserved their own huge No. 1 party,” said Herring. “The dedication of so many great people have culminated in achieving the chart pinnacle for all three of these songs. Nobody has worked harder or deserves more credit than Scotty, and it sure is fun to all celebrate our victories together.”

Before the party, McCreery took to social media to thank country radio for supporting “Damn Strait” and his devoted fan base for the overwhelming support.

“Can’t tell y’all how unreal it is to say ’Damn Strait’ has been the #1 song in the USA for 3 weeks!!! This has been the most fun I’ve ever had w/ a song on the radio. Not even close. An ode to the King, and a classic country heartbreak song,” he said trying to wrap his head around the rapid success. “C’mon man! As much fun as it is to sing, it’s even more fun hearing you fans scream it back to me every night! Thank you country radio, thank you to my team, and thank you to the FANS!!! Let’s gooo!!!!”

Members of the country community came out of the woodwork to congratulate the vocalist on his career milestone.

“Unreal 🔥” said fast-rising star George Birge. “Congrats to you, mate!!!” added Morgan Evans.

The mid-tempo track “Damn Strait” follows “You Time” and became his fifth consecutive No.1 hit. The “American Idol” alum is currently out on the road. Come Sept. 23, he will make a grand appearance at the legendary Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas.



Gruene Hall is Texas' oldest operating dance venue and holds sentimental value, as it is Strait's old stomping grounds. The King of Country told CMT in 2007 that playing the Gruene Hall was one of his top "highlights." "I have many great memories of playing at Gruene Hall," said Strait. "I shot my first album cover there, but one picture that I always wanted to get, but never did, was after the crowd had gone — all the longnecks covering all the tables. It was a pretty good sign that a good time was had by all." The iconic venue is featured in McCreery's "Damn Strait" music video. Tickets to the upcoming show are available for purchase, here.




